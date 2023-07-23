Warriors mix resilience, brilliance to set themselves up for a big NRL finish

The Warriors made the early pace against the Warriors before holding on to win in golden point time.

If Andrew Webster needed a sign that his resurgent Warriors were ready to kick on to something special over the business end of this NRL season, he got it when he marched on to Mount Smart Stadium on Friday night ahead of golden point against the Canberra Raiders.

His team had just blown a 14-point lead in the final quarter and allowed the Raiders to score two tries at the death to snatch a dramatic 20-20 stalemate at the end of regulation. Their chances of going three from three this season with victories heading into bye week were hanging by a thread.

“As I was walking across I said, ‘boys, honestly this is all just about putting pressure on the opposition and you’ll find the right kick’,” Webster said post-match. “And they did. They did it themselves. They were saying to me, ‘Webby, we’ve got this’. They were confident, and they gave me confidence, so it was good.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Shaun Johnson calmly slots the winning field goal for the Warriors against the Raiders on Friday night.

His team were as good as their word, too, forcing the Raiders into an errant kick on their first possession, and then marching downfield efficiently to set up Shaun Johnson for a coolly taken 35-metre field goal that sent the crowd of just under 20,000 into raptures, and the Warriors into bye week with a firm grip on a top-four spot.

With five highly winnable matches remaining in the regular season (Titans, Wests, Sea Eagles, Dragons and Dolphins), they are well-placed to kick on to something special if they are good enough. The signs are promising.

For the vast majority of this 12th victory of their season – their third on the bounce and sixth in the last seven – the Warriors looked to be cruising, with a mix of steely defence near their line and clinical finishing. They led 20-6 inside the final quarter, courtesy of tries to returning prop Marata Niukore, fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (battling illness) and in-form wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (his 16th of the season, in 13 matches).

Then came the wobbles at the finish as Kiwis wing Jordan Rapana started the Raiders comeback with an aerial finish and then Elliott Whitehead and Jack Wighton went bam-bam in the final two minutes to send it to sudden-death time.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport In-form Warriors wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak goes in for the try at Mount Smart Stadium on Friday.

“We’re three byes now and three wins going in,” reflected a satisfied Webster. “The boys are getting a good break, and they deserve it. It makes the whole week a little bit more enjoyable. If we’d lost it would have been a bit of a sick feeling.

“I don’t think we won ugly. There was so much good stuff. These are big games against good sides, and when you get yourself in trouble, you’ve got to know how to get yourself out of it. Our composure in golden-point was excellent. The first set of defence was great ... then Tohu Harris had an unbelievable carry, brought us momentum, and Shaun did the rest.

“That was a special kick. I was just glad we knew under pressure how to get out of trouble.”

Webster described the leadup to Johnson’s winner as textbook. “The only way it could have been more perfect was if it was 10 metres more upfield. But if you’re a right-foot kicker that’s where you want a kick from. Shaun has kicked plenty of field-goals in his caree,r but I don’t think he’s kicked one like that here at Mount Smart to win the game. Shaun just keeps ticking off new milestones in his career. That was a great kick.”

With Wade Egan (55), Jackson Ford (51) and Harris (50) all topping the half-century mark in tackles, and workhorse prop Addin Fonua-Blake stuffing the stats with a team-high 212 metres on the carry and 34 tackles, Webster enjoyed the steel on show.

“Our tryline defence for long periods was really good. The first-half try we conceded was from our error. There was plenty of resilience. There are things we can tidy up in the middle of the field where big guys are coming at us at the back end of sets. But I’m really happy with our resilience.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Shaun Johnson of the Warriors celebrates his field goal in golden point time to nail the victory over Canberra.

Asked by Stuff if the Warriors had a level to go to heading towards the finals, Webster was all intent: “I just think where we’re at now is not going to get it done. But I’m confident we can get to where we need to be. Every good team improves each week from now on, and we need to be one of those teams. I’m happy where we’re at ... we’re not there yet, but I’m confident we can be.”

Webster also dished out some praise for Watene-Zelezniak and Nicoll-Klokstad who continue to show their class on the edges.

“Dallin is a special finisher, but there’s a lot of good work that is creating that and we’re lucky Dallin is good enough to put those away. We had plenty of line-breaks, we threw plenty at ‘em. but particularly in the first half we were overplaying at the end.

”He’s a beauty, Charnze. He’s had sickness all week, and just turned up and the amount of energy he put into that game was unbelievable, when not feeling his best.”

Injuries also appeared kind to the Warriors. Dylan Walker copped a knee on knee blow and Niukore exited with another head knock. Nothing bye week won’t fix.