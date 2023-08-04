Sendoff in Warriors-Titans NRL match during crazy period of play

A sendoff is followed by a controversial sinbinning in the Warriors game against the Titans.

A Titans player has been sent off against the Warriors in a bizarre period of play in which match officials made controversial decisions in three incidents.

Titans prop Moeaki Fotuaika was given his marching orders by referee Ben Cummins after a nasty shoulder charge to Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad’s head. Nicoll-Klokstad took some time to get to his feet, leaving the field escorted by medical staff.

The incident came just minutes after Titans player Chris Randell was not even sinbinned when his shoulder banged into Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s head. The commentators thought it was worthy of a sinbinning but a penalty was the decision. Randell went on report though.

Just three minutes after the Fotuaika sendoff, the Warriors seemed to get the rough end of the stick when Warrior Marata Niukore and David Fifita were involved in some push and shove. Fifita pushed Niukore in the face and Niukore lightly slapped Fifita on the side of the face.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Titans prop Moeaki Fotuaika leaves the field after being sent off against the Warriors.

Cummins sent Niukore to the bin but allowed Fifita to stay on the field.

”You can’t sinbin for that,’’ was the cry from the commentary box about Niukore’s binning. “It was a love tap, it was a facial. You get that at the day spa.”

The sendoff follows one on Thursday night when Roosters forward Nathan Brown was sent off within 30 seconds of coming onto the field against Manly.

Brown, the former NSW State of Origin enforcer, etched his name into NRL notoriety with a high shot on Sea Eagles forward Ben Trbojevic, which prompted his immediate dismissal from referee Ashley Klein.