'Up the Wahs!' NZ Warriors catchphrase builds same momentum as the NRL side

Even during Women's World Cup football fever, the Warriors fans keep pushing their side's catchphrase.

‘Let’s Gone Warriors!’ has gone – but ‘Up the Wahs!’ is on the up.

Even amid Women’s World Cup football fever, New Zealand Warriors fans of all ages have been using the catchphrase and encouraging others – including the All Blacks – to give a shout-out to this season’s NRL surprise package.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s FIFA WWC semifinal between co-hosts Australia and England, the AM television show asked four players from the Angry Blueberries under-8 team at North Shore club Birkenhead United AFC who they wanted to win.

The first three young female footballers all plumped for England, but the last in line replied “Up the Wahs!”, much to the surprise of host William Waiirua.

The segment delighted Warriors coach Andrew Webster, who was shown the clip during a media session on Wednesday.

"Love it," said a laughing Webster.

Andrew Cornaga/photosport Dallin Watene-Zelezniak of the Warriors scores a try against the Wests Tigers in Hamilton last weekend.

"I just love where their focus is at ... on the Wahs, so that's good. That's awesome. I'm disappointed in the three before who didn't get the right answer!"

Earlier this month, a host of All Blacks players were happy to oblige a fan who asked them to recite the catchphrase after the squad for the Rugby World Cup was named in Napier.

Even former fullback Reece Walsh, now starring for the Brisbane Broncos after a tumultuous spell with the Auckland-based club, was happy to give props to his old team when called upon by a fan after a recent Broncos outing.

The Warriors sit third on the National Rugby League 2023 ladder ahead of Friday night’s encounter with the Manly Sea Eagles in Auckland.

Webster’s troops will be seeking to record a sixth consecutive victory for the first time since 2002 as they sit four points behind the top two – two-time defending champions the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane.