Why ex-Warriors forward Corey Lawrie still plays senior club footy at 43

Corey Lawrie played for the Warriors in 2007 when Ivan Cleary was the coach.

Wrap a rugby league uniform around ex-Warrior Corey Lawrie's body, and he feels like King Kong.

Once the boots and uniform are removed, however, the energy and fury that have enabled him to be a fierce competitor for almost 40 years quickly seeps away and he feels mortal.

Lawrie says that when he steps outside the white lines it's like he's been stripped of his superpower: he transforms into a regular guy who struggles to muster the confidence to walk into a retail store if it's empty.

That might surprise those who have been on the receiving end of a spray from Lawrie during a game, but he's not joking. Once the switch has been flipped back, he's just Corey Lawrie, the self-employed scaffolder from Christchurch who represents the Hornby Panthers club team.

Rugby league has been good to him, but he's given the game much more in return.

Now the 43-year-old, who made four appearances for the Warriors under coach Ivan Cleary in 2007, is almost at the finish line.

The Canterbury Rugby League premiership men's final between the Panthers and the Linwood Keas on Sunday will be Lawrie's last game at that level.

It will be his 11th premiership final. The Panthers are the underdogs.

A scriptwriter for a movie would ensure Lawrie goes out a winner, but the ex-pro, who also played in England for a year after leaving the Warriors, knows that's garbage; you have to bust a gut to earn a fairytale ending in this sport.

"You get me on the league field and I am all confrontation,'' Lawrie says. "Get me off it and I will walk away from any confrontation I see. I won't even go into a store if there are no customers because I feel too uncomfortable.

"But when I am on the field, I feel like I am King Kong all of a sudden.''

That last statement explains why so many weekend warriors put themselves in harm's way when they represent their clubs each weekend. The desire to emerge triumphant, and test their mental and physical toughness against strangers, is too good to resist.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Corey Lawrie, right, is pictured in action during the Canterbury Rugby League premiership grand final between the Linwood Keas and the Hornby Panthers in 2016.

"I am a competitive person. I want to win at all costs – sometimes too much,'' Lawrie, who plays hooker, states. "I have good mates who are 23 years old; rugby league does bring people together.

“I am lucky to have a broad circle of friends who are playing.’’

Earlier this season Lawrie played alongside son Jayton, ​the latter having come off the bench after 15 minutes. It was to be the last time they played together in a premier game.

To make that happen, Corey convinced his brother Jed, ​the team's coach, to ensure his lad got the opportunity.

"I wanted to get a game in with him,'' Corey noted. "Jayton ​can look after himself. I am old school. If he gets himself in a bit of trouble, he has to get himself out of it. I have got no scrapping ability anyway, I think my bark is way worse than my bite.''

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Corey Lawrie carts the ball up for the Hornby Panthers in 2009.

Lawrie says the toughest player he came across was Andrew Auimatagi, ​a former Canterbury Bulls and Linwood player: "He was a real competitor, probably one of the toughest ones I have come against.''

Lawrie claims he has only been sin-binned twice in his career. He doesn't go hunting for trouble.

"Once it was for punching and I never even threw one. I like a bark and a sledge. If it kicks off and the boys are in trouble, 100% I am all in. But I am not out there to start fights.''

He says he could, perhaps, keep playing but said time is against him.

Scaffolding, as well as doing three weights workouts and five cardio sessions a week, keeps him in shape.

Photosport Former Warriors captain Simon Mannering (left) still keeps in touch with old team-mate Corey Lawrie.

The ankles are a bit dodgy, and his shoulders are so banged-up he can't throw a cricket ball unless he wants lightning bolts to shoot through his body. There are no complaints: "But that is what you do. I knew what I was in for when I signed up for this.''

Lawrie says he wished he had prolonged his Warriors career. If he had been more proactive, he may have convinced the club to re-sign him. He played in the second row, not ideal when he was 90kg. Hooker was better suited to him at that level.

"There are definitely regrets. I think there was a chance they would re-sign me and they talked to me. But I never really pushed it. I could have gone back to them, because I was pretty much on minimum wage.

"If we are all living in hindsight we would all be living in mansions, rich and famous. I'm happy with where I am at.''

Renee McKay Corey Lawrie played for the Warriors in 2007, before moving to England for the next season.

With the Warriors scheduled to meet Manly in Auckland on Friday night, Lawrie was set to travel north and catch up with ex-team mates such as Simon Mannering.

There's a club final to be played. Lawrie wants to go easy on the beers.

"I thought I would make the effort and try to stick to the light beers and a few soda waters. I just went and bought some electrolytes, just in case my willpower doesn't stand up to the test,'' he laughed.

Lawrie isn't certain what he will do to fill the massive void after the final. He's a handy golfer, playing off a 10 handicap, and may be interested in coaching if Jed steps aside.

He didn't have a long and celebrated career like his mate Mannering, but he's still revelled in getting a buzz from rugby league at club level.

"I didn't have the success that he [Mannering] had, but you wonder who you are if you are not playing footy all of a sudden. Because that's a big part of who Corey Lawrie is.

"Obviously I am not in the realm of the big boys, but rugby league has been my life since I was five years old.

"It is scary to even think about what that [the future] looks like, I guess.''