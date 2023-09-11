'Grand final is the goal': Warriors still believe in NRL title bid

Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad says his side still believe they can reach the grand final even if their premiership tilt has taken a hit following their heavy loss to Penrith.

The Warriors returned home from Sydney's west over the weekend after being on the wrong end of a 32-6 defeat to the Panthers on Saturday in which they lacked coherence without star halfback Shaun Johnson.

Their feelgood 2023 campaign risks an unhappy ending if they can't beat Newcastle in Saturday's semi-final in Auckland.

The Broncos in Brisbane await the winner.

With or without Johnson, who is confident of returning from a calf injury, Nicoll-Klokstad said his team couldn't panic, insisting they could overcome each obstacle to reach the decider.

"We have just got to draw confidence from what we've been doing this whole year," Nicoll-Klokstad told AAP.

"It's back to the drawing board and we'll go back to it back at home this week.

"The grand final is the goal for us and that's where we want to be.

"Obviously Shaun is a big part of our team. We had moments, that's what finals games come down to, but we didn't capitalise on ours."

Johnson's calf is set to be a matter of national interest in New Zealand as the Warriors prepare in Auckland for their first home final since 2008.

Newcastle have their own injury concerns around Jackson Hastings after they edged past Canberra in Sunday's helter-skelter elimination final.

Hastings suffered a recurrence of an ankle issue he has battled through the back end of the season and rated himself an outside chance to take the field in Auckland.

Prop Addin Fonua-Blake hailed Penrith's ability to suffocate the Warriors and said he hoped his side could take that harsh lesson into their meeting with the Knights.

"They put us under pressure and next week we're going to have to do that," Fonua-Blake said.

"We're going to have to put that team (the Knights) under pressure, because that's finals footy.

"Having 20,000 (Warriors) fans will help.

"You see the support that we're getting worldwide and it's inspiring.

"I feel we owe the fans a lot, they are half the reason why we can carry on forward with this momentum."