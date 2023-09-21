'We are the Warriors, 100%': How sacred team song became crowd's rousing anthem

The Warriors' team song has recently gone public and was belted out by the fans after Saturday night's semifinal win over the Newcastle Knights.

When Kiwi music icon Peter Urlich was called upon to create a Warriors team song more than two decades ago, he, and the club, couldn’t possibly have imagined the epic scenes it served to create last Saturday night.

While the 40-10 semifinal demolition of the Newcastle Knights will rate as one of the Warriors’ most significant wins, it was soon after fulltime which marked one of the most illustrious moments in the club’s history.

In what is still a goosebump-inducing watch, a packed-out 26,083 crowd at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium banded together to roar the celebratory victory chant as it played over the big screen:

WE ARE THE POWER

WE ARE THE SPEED

WE ARE THE SKILLS

THAT’S ALL WE’RE GONNA NEED

GET UP AND SHOUT

SAY IT ‘TIL THE END

WE ARE THE WARRIORS

100%

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Warriors’ fans were in full voice at Mt Smart Stadium last Saturday, belting out the team song.

And while that was the Warriors’ last home game of this superb season, it turns out it might not be the last of the anthem just yet.

The club will this week ask the NRL – who run the finals series – about the chances of belting it out at Suncorp Stadium should they win Saturday night’s preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos, with NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo and fellow officials having been at Mt Smart last weekend and seeing its impact first-hand.

It’s a short, sharp, rousing song, which, until only a few weeks prior, has belonged only in the sanctuary of the team’s changing room.

So where did it come from, and why has it now been made public?

Turns out it was the first year the Warriors made the playoffs that the song originated, Warriors general manager of marketing, Glenn Harris, told Stuff.

It was 2001, when then-chief executive Mick Watson went to Urlich in search of a creative number the team could use as a victory song after games. He delivered, and was also present the first time it was ever sung in the sheds.

What was previously a place of pure privacy, the changing rooms are now a space fitted with cameras for TV, and footage of teams singing their victory songs has become regularly broadcast.

The Warriors, themselves, knew just how much fans enjoyed seeing their players belt out the song. Those were always their most-viewed social media clips.

So, with that in mind, and undertaking work late last year around strategies to reconnect with the country following their Covid-enforced three-season hiatus in Australia, the idea of bringing the song public emerged.

“We desperately wanted to have something that the fans can share themselves on game day, something that they can own, their ritual that they bring to the game,” Harris said.

“We thought, why don’t we give them a version of the team song that they can have as their celebration moment as well?”

Rather amusingly, different players across the two decades had variations on what they thought the words to the song were, as it was never formalised, never written down. Even now it remains without an official title.

So, Harris said the Warriors went back to Urlich (“Uncle Peter”) to confirm the actual founding lyrics (the version the players belt out in the sheds remains slightly different to the public one, notably with an expletive in place of the word ‘gonna’, as well as a small variation in tempo).

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The catchcry at the end of the Warriors’ team song is paraded around Mt Smart Stadium last Saturday.

With that, and the time working through production, which included waiting until another iconic New Zealand artist – Savage – was back home to record it, it wasn’t until late in the season when it was ready to launch.

Having been consulted in the days before their July 21 home game against the Raiders, coach Andrew Webster and the players were fully supportive of the idea of getting what had previously been their sacred song out to the public.

And it proved quite the nervy launch night, when the song was indeed blared out after a win at Mt Smart, but only after a stunning Canberra Raiders comeback and then a Shaun Johnson golden-point field goal.

As fate would have it, the song has been able to be played after each of the remaining home games, with the Warriors also securing wins against the Manly Sea Eagles and the St George Illawarra Dragons, and then of course, the Knights.

Not that they want to see it remain pigeon-holed just for after victories, mind you.

“In time, we’d love to see this become something that the crowd organically just take upon themselves to sing,” Harrisa said. “It doesn’t have to be at the end of the game, it could be something that happens before the boys run on.

“We’re just going to let the fans take it wherever they think best.”

Aaron Gillions/Photosport The Warriors are a step closer to the big dance after their win over the Knights put them into a preliminary final.

WHAT THEY SAY ABOUT THE SONG

Coach Andrew Webster:

“It’s crazy, cause when I came back [to the Warriors] I was like, ‘Oh, team song, what is it?’ And then when they started singing it I remembered straight away from the last time I was here [as an assistant coach in 2015-16].

“I missed that [the crowd singing] on the weekend, and then someone showed me it on video, I just couldn’t believe it, for the whole crowd to be singing the team song, the atmosphere was just electric, so it was really cool.”

Star winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak:

“I think I started learning it really well this year. But I just bash the drum, that’s my role, it’s pretty fun, to be honest.

“[The crowd singing]: It’s quite buzzy, it gives you goosebumps sometimes. I think my kids know some of the words, too. It’s pretty special to have the whole crowd sing it. It gets you quite amped, but it’s at the end of the game, so maybe if they started halfway through the game that’d be pretty cool.”

Off-season recruit Dylan Walker:

“I didn’t know the words, they didn’t have it up in the shed in Wellington [in round one]. We’ve been lucky enough to sing the song a few times this year. It’s simple, and I really like it.

“It’s pretty cool that the crowd knows the whole song, and when you hear them singing it after the game you know you’ve done a good job. As players, each and every week you want to put a proud performance out for your fans, and we’re loving the support we’re getting from everyone in Auckland, and in New Zealand as a whole, it’s pretty special.”