All you need to know about Broncos v Warriors NRL preliminary final

The Warriors' team song has recently gone public and was belted out by the fans after Saturday night's semifinal win over the Newcastle Knights.

As cries of ‘Up the Wahs’ ring out loud and proud across the country, the Warriors are closing in on finally making this their year.

Having endured a stellar season under new coach Andrew Webster, the Kiwi club, who ran 15th last year, are now a solitary win away from a third grand-final appearance, as they chase a maiden premiership.

Their 40-10 semifinal trouncing of the Newcastle Knights in Auckland last weekend was ultra-impressive, but now standing between them and the big dance are the brilliant Brisbane Broncos, in front of what will be a 52,500-strong crowd at Suncorp Stadium.

Kevin Walters’ side finished within a whisker of the minor premiership and have themselves been a turnaround story this year after missing the playoffs the past three seasons.

They will, rightly, go into Saturday night’s preliminary final as favourites, well-rested after their 26-0 qualifying final rout of the Melbourne Storm a fortnight ago, but the Warriors sure won’t mind an underdog tag, and with some sure-fire support from the throng of New Zealanders in the Queensland capital, could there just be an upset brewing?

With some mouth-watering matchups on the cards – most notably between fullbacks Reece Walsh and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, halfbacks Adam Reynolds and Shaun Johnson, props Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake, and loose forwards Patrick Carrigan and Tohu Harris – this promises to be a beauty to buckle up for.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Warriors captain Tohu Harris gets wrapped up during his side’s last clash against the Broncos, in Napier, in May.

THE GAME

What: Broncos v Warriors

Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kickoff: Saturday, 9.50pm (NZ time)

Coverage: Live blog on Stuff from 8.30pm.

THE TEAMS

Broncos: Reece Walsh, Jesse Arthars, Kotoni Staggs, Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds (capt), Thomas Flegler, Billy Walters, Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell, Jordan Riki, Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: Tyson Smoothy, Brendan Piakura, Kobe Hetherington, Keenan Palasia.

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (capt). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran.

THE REFS

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Phil Henderson, Drew Oultram

Senior review official: Ashley Klein

THE ODDS

Broncos $1.26 Warriors $3.70

THE WEATHER

Partly cloudy. South to southeasterly winds. High of 23deg C, low of 14.

THE HISTORY

Played 47: Broncos 26 wins, Warriors 20 wins, one draw

This year (May 27, Napier): Broncos 26 Warriors 22

THE BIG STORYLINES

