Live: Broncos v Warriors NRL preliminary final from Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
As cries of ‘Up the Wahs’ ring out loud and proud across the country, the Warriors are closing in on finally making this their year.
Having endured a stellar season under new coach Andrew Webster, the Kiwi club, who ran 15th last year, are now a solitary win away from a third grand-final appearance, as they chase a maiden premiership.
Their 40-10 semifinal trouncing of the Newcastle Knights in Auckland last weekend was ultra-impressive, but now standing between them and the big dance are the brilliant Brisbane Broncos, in front of what will be a 52,500-strong crowd at Suncorp Stadium.
Kevin Walters’ side finished within a whisker of the minor premiership and have themselves been a turnaround story this year after missing the playoffs the past three seasons.
They will, rightly, go into Saturday night’s preliminary final as favourites, well-rested after their 26-0 qualifying final rout of the Melbourne Storm a fortnight ago, but the Warriors sure won’t mind an underdog tag, and with some sure-fire support from the throng of New Zealanders in the Queensland capital, could there just be an upset brewing?
With some mouth-watering matchups on the cards – most notably between fullbacks Reece Walsh and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, halfbacks Adam Reynolds and Shaun Johnson, props Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake, and loose forwards Patrick Carrigan and Tohu Harris – this promises to be a beauty to buckle up for.
THE GAME
What: Broncos v Warriors
Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Kickoff: Saturday, 9.50pm (NZ time)
Coverage: Live blog on Stuff from 8.30pm.
THE TEAMS
Broncos: Reece Walsh, Jesse Arthars, Kotoni Staggs, Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds (capt), Thomas Flegler, Billy Walters, Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell, Jordan Riki, Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: Tyson Smoothy, Brendan Piakura, Kobe Hetherington, Keenan Palasia.
Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (capt). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran.
THE REFS
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Phil Henderson, Drew Oultram
Senior review official: Ashley Klein
THE ODDS
Broncos $1.26 Warriors $3.70
THE WEATHER
Partly cloudy. South to southeasterly winds. High of 23deg C, low of 14.
THE HISTORY
Played 47: Broncos 26 wins, Warriors 20 wins, one draw
This year (May 27, Napier): Broncos 26 Warriors 22
THE BIG STORYLINES
Warriors eyeing Broncos upset to book NRL grand final place
By the numbers: Why Warriors will be undaunted by supposed Suncorp cauldron
How the Warriors hit the jackpot with their tribal fandom
Wah to go, Shaun: Adam Blair enthuses over the Johnson factor
Warriors fullback's form has no-one missing the one who joined the Broncos
Up the Wahs! The native birds lending their support to the Warriors
Watch: DWZ's favourite flying finish for the Warriors
'We are the Warriors, 100%': How sacred team song became crowd's rousing anthem
The 24 roster moves that revived the Warriors
Warrior to face club that helped him return to NRL after brain bleed
Warriors keen to make life ugly for 'pretty boy' Walsh
Paul Gallen 'thought Shaun Johnson should retire' after he 'wasn't great at Cronulla'
Stay up you Wahs: The late grand final finish time if the Warriors qualify
Warriors coach glad to put Johnson's calf to back of his mind
Qantas backing Warriors to make NRL Grand Final with special deal for fans
The NRL star that got away from the Warriors
'We've got the pack to match theirs': Warriors captain bullish about Broncos
Reece Walsh hopes to wipe the smile off Shaun Johnson's face
Broncos' Arthars regains mojo after Warriors loan year
'We need you': Warriors summon Kiwis in Brisbane to help roar them home
Johnson shrugs off calf injury to take Warriors career full circle