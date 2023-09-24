'So wrong it wasn't funny': NRL shelves plans for microchip technology to detect forward passes

The NRL has abandoned plans to introduce controversial forward pass technology which would involve microchips being implanted in footballs, but will assess whether the bunker can rule on controversial decisions after the Reece Walsh howler.

Having spent years investigating external help to solve one of the game’s most vexing issues, the NRL has stopped exploring the prospect of using microchips and satellite assistance to rule on forward passes.

Instead, Australian Rugby League Commission boss Peter V’landys wants to review whether the bunker can adjudicate on forward passes.

Walsh blatantly threw a pass forward to Brisbane winger Selwyn Cobbo during the second half of the Broncos’ thumping win over the Warriors on Saturday, helping the hosts extend their lead to 30-12.

“That’s gone about three metres forward,” an incredulous Cameron Smith said in commentary for Nine. The pass was missed by referee Gerard Sutton and the two sideline officials.

Video review officials haven’t been able to pull up forward passes since 2001.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Reece Walsh throws a forward pass in the Broncos' NRL preliminary final win over the Warriors.

The NRL has been exploring the use of forward pass technology for years and trialled it in several NRLW matches, but head office sources said they have finally decided to shelve the project.

Part of the reason will be the cost associated with such a rollout, running into the millions of dollars, mostly due to installing the satellite technology at dozens of grounds the NRL uses for its elite men’s and women’s matches.

Asked about the prospect of the bunker being given power to rule on forward passes again, NRL head of football Graham Annesley said: “As the chairman has said, this issue will form part of the review conducted at the end of the season across all stakeholders.

“The Commission will then consider and determine any changes to be implemented for the 2024 season.”

Warriors coach Andrew Webster was gracious in accepting the decision during his post-match press conference despite the passage of play leaving fans and commentators flabbergasted.

“It is pretty clear to say the forward pass was so wrong it wasn’t funny,” Webster said.

“But they made a line break, we’d allowed the line break, and then the forward pass comes off the back of that.

“We weren’t defending well in that period, the forward pass was wrong. But we’re not crying over that.”