Warriors star Shaun Johnson voted NRL's best by the players after Dally M snub

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has been voted the game's best by his peers.

Shaun Johnson has finished his season with at least one major prize, bouncing back from his Dally M disappointment to claim the Players' Champion award.

Four days after admitting he was "gutted" to be pipped at the post by Kalyn Ponga in the Dally M Medal race, Johnson was told on Sunday he had been voted the game's best by the players.

The Warriors halfback becomes the first player from the club to win the award since its inception by the Rugby League Players Association in 2004, and only the second Kiwi after Jason Taumalolo in 2016.

Johnson was also one of three Warriors to be named in the players' union team of the year, alongside Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Addin Fonua-Blake.

On the verge of the NRL scrap heap a year ago and considering retirement, Johnson's resurgence in 2023 saw him lead the NRL for try assists with 29 as the Warriors returned to the finals.

Breakfast Andrew Webster took out the top coaching honour at the NRL's end-of-season awards ceremony.

"I really appreciate obviously one all the work the RLPA does for the playing group, and two the recognition to be amongst your peers and be acknowledged like this is pretty special," Johnson said.

"It means a lot coming from the playing group in particular, and something I don't take for granted."

St George Illawarra NRLW fullback Teagan Berry also claimed her first major award, named the Players' Champion in the women's game.

Berry was also in the hunt for the women's Dally M, but ultimately finished fifth to Newcastle fullback Tamika Upton on Wednesday night.

"I feel very grateful that I have been selected as The Players' Champion, and it's very nice to be acknowledged by the players," Berry said.

"I'd also like to thank the club at the Dragons and Jamie Soward for giving me the opportunity to play fullback this season.

"I've had so much fun and I'm really looking forward to next year."

Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula and Cronulla centre Annessa Biddle were named NRL and NRLW rookies of the year respectively.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Shaun Johnson takes a selfie with fans after the Warriors' preliminary final defeat to the Broncos.

NRL players’ dream team

Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Herbie Farnworth, Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o, Cameron Munster, Shaun Johnson, Payne Haas, Harry Grant, Addin Fonua-Blake, Haumole Olakau'atu, Liam Martin, Patrick Carrigan.

NRLW players’ dream team

Teagan Berry, Jakiya Whitfeld, Mele Hufanga, Shanice Parker, Annessa Biddle, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw, Shannon Mato, Emma Manzelmann, Sarah Togatuki, Yasmin Clydsdale, Otesa Pule, Simaima Taufa.