World women's series motor racing champion Jamie Chadwick stuck in Auckland lockdown

Jamie Chadwick, the W Series world motor racing championship, is stranded in New Zealand after a test driving stint in the South Island (FILE PHOTO).

Women's motor racing champion Jamie Chadwick is in lockdown in an Airbnb in Auckland as she waits for a flight home to England.

The 21-year-old winner of the inaugural W-Series women only championships, told The Daily Mail "having a British passport seems like having the plague" at the moment as the world restricts border entry to slow the coronavirus spread.

Chadwick arrived in New Zealand in mid-March to do some development driving for Rodin Cars, a company with a test facility in North Canterbury.

Thank you @RodinCars for an amazing week 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/fMYjVz3lMO — Jamie Chadwick (@JamieChadwick55) March 20, 2020

She has been trying to get home, but could not transit through Sydney, Singapore, "or anywhere else".

READ MORE:

* Indy 500 postponed

* F1 boss's bold plans

* Lewis Hamilton's warning

* Top drivers welcome Supercars virtual series

"My original flight was cancelled last week and having a British passport seems like having the plague," she told The Daily Mail.

With New Zealand in the midst of a four-week lockdown, Chadwick has only been able to leave her accommodation to get food.

Matthias Hangst Jamie Chadwick after winning a W Series race in Germany.

"Overall, all is OK. I am staying in a nice Airbnb," she said, adding that she had been trying to keep fit.

Chadwick, who grew up on the Isle of Man and was a talented teenage hockey player, won two of the six races in the 2019 W Series single-seater championship, contested by 20 drivers.

She is also a development driver for the Williams F1 company's Racing Driver Academy.