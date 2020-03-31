Formula 1 lauds New Zealand's IndyCar superstar Scott Dixon

New Zealand's IndyCar star introduces the Hollywood production about his stellar American career.

New Zealand motorsport superstar Scott Dixon has been rated the fifth best driver never to race in Formula 1.

The accolade comes from the official Formula 1 website where journalist Will Buxton has complied a top 20 of drivers who have shone in other areas but never cracked the pinnacle of the sport.

Dixon is a five-time IndyCar champion, second only in his United States domain to American legend AJ Foyt with seven titles.

GETTY IMAGES Five IndyCar titles ensured Scott Dixon,a leading place among the best drivers never to race Formula 1.

Dixon has the most wins of any current driver with 45 from 282 races in 17 years. He has 156 top-five finishes and 208 top-10 finishes.

Formula1.com raved about Dixon with Buxton's summation saying: "One of the most versatile and consistently competitive drivers of his generation, Scott Dixon is a great lost talent of modern F1.

"As a five-time Indycar champion, it isn't just his raw pace that has marked him out as the target man of the championship, it's the fact he's a threat no matter what he's up against."

They spoke highly of Dixon's versatility that has seen him achieve considerable success in endurance racing.

GETTY IMAGES Scott Dixon is waiting to start his 18th season in the IndyCar championship.

"He'll drive just about anything, too: A multiple champion at Daytona, he'll just as happily tackle Le Mans as the Indy 500. And he's respected by everyone who ever sat in a race car."

They did note Dixon had tried to get into Formula 1 early in his IndyCar career that started with two years in the "Lights" division in 1999 and 200, two in "Cart" racing before his 2003 IndyCar debut that saw him claim his first championship.

"Dixon did have a trial in F1, however. After his early 2000s successes Stateside, he tested for Williams in 2004 on two separate occasions," wrote Buxton.

"But he failed to impress sufficiently without the time to fully embed himself in the team and on the narrow window of the grooved tyres of the day."

The 2020 IndyCars and Formula 1 seasons are currently on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Formula1.com's list was headed by Tom Kristensen, the Dane known as Mr Le Mans with nine wins at the famous 24-hour race.

TOP 20 DRIVERS NEVER TO RACE F1 (complied by Formula1.com)

1 Tom Kristensen (Denmark), 2 Dario Franchitti (Scotland), 3 Jeff Gordon (US), 4 Sebastien Loeb (France), 5 Scott Dixon (NZ), 6 Jamie Green (GB), 7 Valentino Rossi (Italy), 8 Greg Moore (Canada), 9 Adam Carroll (GB), 10 Jason Watt (Denmark), 11 Gary Paffett (GB), 12 Robert Wickens (Canada), 13 Colin McRae (Scotland), 14 Paul Tracy (Canada), 15 Simona de Silvestro (Switzerland), 16 Gonzalo Rodriguez (Uruguay), 17 Antonio Felix Da Costa (Portugal), 18 Davide Valsecchi (Italy), 19 Jamie Whincup (Australia), 20 Josef Newgarden (US).