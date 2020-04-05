Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin gives Indycar virtual lesson

Kiwi Supercars champ shows the Americans how it's done in virtual race.

With his real Indycar series debut on hold, Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin is giving the Indycar drivers a lesson in virtual racing.

Invited as a guest driver and watched by a US television audience, champion Kiwi driver McLaughlin had to wake at 2am on Sunday at his Brisbane home to contest the second iRacing series race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama on his simulator.

The early start didn't faze him as he won from countryman and Penske teammate Will Power, who was racing from his home in North Carolina, and Indycar rookie Alex Salou, who was in Spain.

GETTY IMAGES Scott McLaughlin won again in 2020 after taking out race two of the Supercars season in Adelaide in February.

McLaughlin, who placed fourth in last week's first race, said hours of practice as a teen were paying dividends as the Indycar series attempts to create content during the worldwide shutdown of sport.

READ MORE:

* Pay cuts for McLaren's F1 drivers

* F1 lauds Scott Dixon

* Skaife: Supercars can finish season

"I started iRacing 10 years ago and it was the best thing I did," said McLaughlin. "For an aspiring race car driver, it is worth the investment in your future. It's been an awesome tool for me and it's great fun."

AP Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin in a familiar position in the the American Red Cross Grand Prix virtual IndyCar race on Sunday.

McLaughlin said his rig was not as flashy as some of the big simulators used by the stars and his is actually set for a touring car. It was 6am at McLaughlin's house when he virtually crossed the finish line.

"You know, eSports has really been on the rise the last few years, and it's really taken off during this pandemic," McLaughlin said.

He beat Team Penske driver Will Power, an Australian who was racing from his home in North Carolina, Scott Speed and IndyCar rookie Alex Palou, racing on a simulator in Spain.

GETTY IMAGES Scott McLaughlin driver of the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang celebrates on the podium after winning race two of round one of the 2020 Supercars Championship in Adelaide.

NBC Sports aired the race on its cable channel with its usual broadcast crew of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy all calling action from their respective homes. IRacing controlled the feed, but drivers used their own social media channels to give viewers a closer look at their experience.

Robert Wickens participated for the first time after a delay in the delivery of his steering wheel kept him out of last week's race. Wickens suffered a spinal cord injury in a 2018 crash and needed a wheel with hand controls.

He secured two this week - one made by McLaren, the other by Max Papis' steering wheel production company - but got in just two days of practice before Saturday's race. He used the McLaren wheel Saturday and the view he gave fans on his social media channel allowed them to see him use the hand controls. Wickens finished eighth.

GETTY IMAGES The Supercars season is on hold after racing was suspended in Melbourne in March.

"My return to IndyCar was exactly how I imagined it - in my basement. No, I'm just kidding," Wickens said. "In a lot of ways it felt like the real thing, my eyes are burning. My first race back in IndyCar, a top 10."

The most entertaining driver through the race was Conor Daly on one of his social media feeds, where he lamented, "this is literally the least fun I've had the entire quarantine," after he was run off course.

Later, after five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon of New Zealand spun, Daly noted that's the difference between real racing and the virtual product.

GETTY IMAGES Five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon,lined up and finished 16th behind his compatriot.

"You know this isn't real life because Dixon just spun a car. There's no way that would happen in real life," Daly said of the driver known as "The Iceman" for his cool demeanour.

Dixon did not participate in IndyCar's first iRacing event last week, made his debut this weekend and finished 16th.

Daly also alerted viewers that Power on his radio had called Dixon "a wanker" - an offence that led iRacing to cut Power's chat ability.

Johnson, eyeing IndyCar racing once he's completed his Nascar career, had his best iRace to date with a 12th-place finish. He finished on the lead lap. Johnson was scheduled to test an Indy car for McLaren at Barber this month but it was cancelled as most states have issued stay-at-home orders.

Sage Karam, winner of last week's IndyCar virtual race, led most of the laps and started from the pole for the second consecutive week. He wrecked after a pit stop and stopped racing, but denied "rage quitting" the race.