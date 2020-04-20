Michael Schumacher isn't the greatest Formula 1 driver

Fans from all over the world have flocked to the Ferrari Museum in Maranello to see the "Michael 50" exhibition for the renowned Formula 1 driver.

The man who gave Michael Schumacher his start in Formula 1 says the German isn't the sport's greatest driver.

Schumacher has the stats that suggest he is the best – a record seven world championships and five of them in a row, 91 grand prix wins including a record 13 in one season, a winning percentage of 29.74 per cent with 50.65 per cent of his races seeing him finish on the podium.

But Eddie Jordan, who gave Schumacher his F1 start in 1991, believes there has been a better man behind the wheel.

GETTY IMAGES Michael Schumacher has more Formula 1 titles than any driver.

"Probably Michael was the most talented, but for me the best driver I've seen in the thirty or so years I was around the thing was Alain Prost," Jordan told the Irish podcast Off The Ball.

READ MORE:

* McLaughlin fuming after IndyCar crash

* Scott McLaughlin cleans up online

* McLaughlin's Indycar virtual lesson

* F1 lauds Scott Dixon

Frenchman Prost became known as "The Professor" for his stylish driving and tactical approach that saw him win four world championships and 51 grand prix.

GETTY IMAGES Jordan team boss Eddie Jordan, left, chats with rookie driver Michael Schumacher during the 1991 Belgian grand Prix weekend.

Jordan had "a little issue" with Schumacher, feeling his record was inflated by team tactics.

"That one area was that in every contract, whether I signed with [Eddie] Irvine or [Rubens] Barrichello or whoever they were – there was a clause there that they always had to play second fiddle to Michael Schumacher," Jordan said.

Jordan felt Brazil's Ayrton Senna would also edge Schumacher in the eyes of many.

GETTY IMAGES France's Alain Prost remains the best Formula 1 driver in the eyes of Eddie Jordan.

"I want him [Schumacher] to be the best, but I can't. I just feel, somebody who had the most unbelievable natural talent, in a similar sort of level to Senna. People had more of a love-affair about Senna because they wanted to believe he was the best."

Incredibly, Jordan only had Schumacher in his team for one race. Schumacher made such an impact at the Belgian Grand Prix that he was instantly poached by rival team Bennetton who won a court case to keep the young German ace. Schumacher would eventually move to Ferrari where his haul of titles flowed.

Jordan, these days a TV pundit, reckons the argument over Schumacher could be made redundant if Lewis Hamilton can continue his remarkable run in Formula 1.

GETTY IMAGES If Formula 1 can resume, British star Lewis Hamilton could become the best driver of all time.

British driver Hamilton has six world championships, a record 88 pole positions and is only seven wins behind Schumacher's record 91 grand prix haul.

"I would say by the next couple of months, if there is a championship this year, we'll see yet another champion achieving seven world titles, and I think Lewis Hamilton has every chance to be the greatest driver of all time," Jordan told Of The Ball.