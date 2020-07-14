Scott McLaughlin could surpass Peter Brock in Sydney this weekend

Two-time defending Supercars Champion Scott McLaughlin is on the verge of writing another chapter of success into his short career, with the opportunity to equal and surpass the great Peter Brock's career win record this weekend.

McLaughlin heads into the Sydney SuperSprint sitting sixth on the all-time wins list with 46 career victories.

That is two off Brock's 48, which is fifth all-time behind Jamie Whincup (119 wins) Craig Lowndes (110) Mark Skaife (90) and Garth Tander (55).

McLaughlin, who won two races at Sydney Motorsport Park three weeks' ago, can equal Brock with two victories this weekend or surpass the Supercars' great with wins in all three races.

McLaughlin said it would mean a lot for him to have the same number of wins as a legend like Brock.

“I take pretty big pride in the stats and moving my way up there,” McLaughlin said.

Mark Horsburgh/Edge Photographics Scott McLaughlin is after his third successive Supercars title this season.

“It’s cool to do that with a great team. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the people that have brought me up, my mum and dad and also going to Garry’s (Garry Rogers Motorsport) and learning the ropes there.

“Also blossoming with this team, it’s been a fantastic journey. I came in in a pretty good spot in 2017, wee hit the ground running and I’ve been able to have a great car, great engineer.

“To be able to accumulate that into wins and results is an absolute bonus and like I said, I wouldn’t be able to do it without the people around me.”

McLaughlin has won or finished on the podium at all three night races held since 2018.

Mark Horsburgh/Edge Photographics Scott McLaughlin could reach another milestone in his career this weekend.

His Kiwi teammate Fabian Coulthard is still chasing his first win of 2020.

Coulthard also spoke to media on Tuesday about how appreciative all Queensland teams are of the sacrifice made by Victorian team personnel to get across the border last week.

The Sydney SuperSprint is the first event under lights in 2020 and will be run over two-days, in front of fans at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.