Mario Andretti labels Lewis Hamilton's diversity campaign 'pretentious'

Lewis Hamilton has hit back at fellow motorsport great Mario Andretti who labelled the Brit’s passionate stance to create diversity in Formula One “pretentious”.

Hamilton, Formula One’s only black driver and a six-time champion, has been a strong campaigner against racism since the death of American George Floyd in May. He has worn Black Lives Matter t-shirts, held a clenched right fist on the podium and dropped to his knee in organised protests before F1 races, accompanied by other drivers.

Andretti, who won the 1978 F1 title as well as four IndyCar championships, was quoted in Chilean newspaper El Mercurio as saying: "I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but why become a militant? He's always been accepted, and he's earned everyone's respect.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton and Mario Andretti celebrate the British driver's 2014 win at the United States Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

"I think the whole point of this is pretentious. I feel that way. And it's creating a problem that doesn't exist."

Andretti, an Italian-born American, also spoke about the decision by Hamilton’s Mercedes team to change the colour of their cars from silver to black for the 2020 campaign.

"Painting the car black, I don't know what good it will do," Andretti said.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images Mario Andretti has hit out at the Formula One protests led by Lewis Hamilton.

"I've met drivers from different backgrounds, races, and I've always welcomed them with open arms. In motor racing it doesn't matter what colour you are; you have to earn your place with results, and that's the same for everyone."

Hamilton used his powerful social media to politely respond to Andretti’s comments.

"This is disappointing but unfortunately a reality that some of the older generation who still have a voice today cannot get out of their own way and acknowledge there is a problem," Hamilton wrote on an Instagram story.

"Again, this is plain ignorance but that will not stop me from continuing to push for change. It is never too late to learn and I hope that this man who I've always had respect for can take the time to educate himself."