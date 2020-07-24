Renee Gracie announces plans to return to motor racing after earning fortune in adult entertainment

Renee Gracie shot to prominence in motorsport at the Bathurst 1000 in 2015.

Australia motorsport driver turned adult entertainer Renee Gracie has announced a surprise return to racing.

Frustrated at being unable to make money from the sport, the former V8 Supercars driver quit the track earlier this year to forge a new career in the adult entertainment industry where she has been earning around $100,000 monthly for her online work.

But now the 25-year-old is planning to contest the Carrera Cup, racing in a Porsche. She is also not ruling out another attempt to race in the Bathurst 1000.

“I now have the financial security to get back into it,” Gracie told The Daily Telegraph.

“I can now afford to go racing without worrying about crashing the car.

“I can do it and afford to do it. I can go racing and not have to worry about a budget. I won’t be reliant on sponsorships.”

Gracie contested the 2015 Bathurst, partnering Simona de Silvestro in a historic moment for women’s sport.

She became the first Australian woman to compete full-time in the V8s. But after finishing 14th up Mt Panorama in 2016, she was replaced as de Silvestro’s partner.

“I wasn’t getting the results and couldn’t get the funding. I tried to do my best but it got to a point where my dream vanished,” Gracie said at the time.

As she gets ready to don her racing helmet again, she told The Daily Telegraph she would refuse to stop her alternate career if forced to choose between a return to motorsport and her OnlyFans business.