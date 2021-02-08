The Burt Munro Challenge: How a Southland speed freak inspired the biggest biking event in Australasia

The NZ Beach Racing Champs held at Oreti Beach have become a highlight of the Burt Munro Challenge, giving bikers from around the world the change to ride in Munro's tracks. [File photo]

International riders may be missing out, but Covid-19 border closures have not reduced the amount of riders heading to Southland for this year's Burt Munro Challenge.

Come Wednesday, there will be a hum around town when about 5000 bikes roll into Invercargill for what has become the biggest motorcycling event in Australasia.

The fact that all of them will be ridden by Kiwis is a credit to the reputation of the challenge, which hasn’t always been as well-known in New Zealand as it has been overseas.

Because that's how the event, now in its 15th year, has grown, Southland Motorcycle Club president Andy Underhay said – by word of mouth.

“Southlanders don't beat their own drum ... They just get on with what's required,” he said.

It is that can-do spirit, coupled with the Kiwi number eight wire ingenuity that has made the man behind the challenge, and the event itself, so endearing to international motorcycle enthusiasts.

It all started 16 years ago after the film about record-breaking Invercargill motorcyclist Burt Munro – The World's Fastest Indian – was released.

Underhay joked that Southland riders were just looking for an excuse to do some street racing, but the popularity of the film became a chance to introduce people throughout the world to Munro’s birthplace.

Munro tinkered with his 1920 Indian Scout, manufacturing his own parts, until he could call it the fastest in the world.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Burt Munro crouches next to his motorbike that would become as legendary as him.

He poured all his money into getting the Scout to the United States – at a time when New Zealand was pretty isolated – to prove that it was; and ended up setting multiple speed records – one of which he still holds to this day – at the ripe old age of 63.

Filmmaker Roger Donaldson – who wrote, directed and filmed the movie – first became fascinated with Burt Munro in the 70s while filming a documentary about him.

“He was such an extraordinary character,” Donaldson said. “He was such an optimistic guy.”

He was drawn to Munro’s philosophy of living life to the extreme.

Donaldson now lives in the US and said Americans within the small speed fraternity were impressed by this man who had come so far on a shoestring budget to chase his dream.

They were in awe of his resourcefulness too.

CHRIS MCKEEN Filmmaker Roger Donaldson says he’s proud to be a part of the history of Burt Munro. [File photo]

Donaldson said it wasn’t too many years ago that Kiwis had to make do with what they had.

“New Zealand is a long way from anywhere.”

New Zealander's needed to obtain permission to spend money or source parts from elsewhere in the world, he said, which bred mechanical genius.

That mechanical genius, and Munro’s bike, would eventually lure the European Space Agency to Southland, according to Awarua Satellite Ground Station space operations manager Robin McNeill.

Donaldson was full of praise for the Southlanders who helped with the movie and said he made good friends in the region that he was still in contact with.

He was last in Invercargill about five years ago for the Burt Munro Challenge, where he was given the opportunity to wave the flag for one of the races.

“It was spectacular. There's nothing like it in the world,” he said.

Invercargill itself has a special part to play in the challenge, Underhay said, adding that there was nowhere else in the country where this kind of thing would be possible.

It was thanks to the support of the Invercargill City Council that organisers could host street races, and thanks to Environment Southland that they could have bikes racing up and down Oreti Beach, he said, while the support from residents added to the atmosphere.

With seven events over five days, there will be plenty of racing action, but Underhay said it was the characters and camaraderie that were at the heart of the Burt Munro Challenge.

Everyone who came, was here for the love of riding, he said.

“We tell people: ‘Leave your egos at home.' It’s run for the love of motorcycling, by motorcyclists. You come here to race. A motorcycle is a great leveller.”

The variety of events also meant the challenge catered to all kinds of bikers, Underhay said – from flash racing teams to “the retired bloke who spends three days riding here and camps out at Bluff Hill the night before”.

Robyn Edie Southland Motorcycle Club president Andy Underhay, on right, giving a riders briefing ahead of the street racing event at the 2019 Burt Munro Challenge. [File photo]

The demographic was getting older though, he said.

“As we get older, people realise we can do what we want to,” Underhay said.

Great South conference and events manager Karen Witham said the community had taken ownership of the Burt Munro challenge, which was a fitting honour to the man behind it.

“People like to hearing the hum,” she said of the influx of bikers.

Despite a marketing budget of less than 10 per cent of conventional events, Witham said the challenge’s economic impact on the region was rivalled only by Southern Field Days.

And because most visitors used their time in Southland to tour the Southern Scenic Route and came from all corners of the country, the whole region benefited.

“It brings the community together,” she said.

Invercargill Licensing Trust chief executive Chris Ramsay said its accommodation providers had been booked out for the challenge several weeks ago.

"We are going to have a busy and fun weekend,'' Ramsay said.