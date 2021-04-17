Shane van Gisbergen moves to one win away from making Supercars history

The Kiwi driver overcame a poor start to again dominate at the Tasmania SuperSprint.

Shane van Gisbergen is closing in on getting himself into the Supercars record books by becoming the first driver ever to win the opening seven races of a season.

On Saturday at the Tasmania Supersprint he was victorious again, for the sixth time this season, winning the 44-lap race with relative ease to go into an even more commanding position on the leaderboard as he tries to win his second title.

Earlier on Saturday Van Gisbergen broke the lap record in qualifying to start the race in pole position, but because of the layout at Symmons Plains Raceway, pole position doesn’t give a driver as much of an advantage as other circuits.

At the start of the race van Gisbergen was beaten to the first corner by Cam Waters and Jamie Whincup, who started the race in second and third positions on the grid respectively.

But the Kiwi driver quickly got past his Red Bull team-mate and then closed up on Waters’ Ford Mustang.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen didn't have the best start on Saturday, but still came through for his seventh straight win.

On lap nine Van Gisbergen made his next move, carrying plenty of speed after accelerating out of the hairpin, he made a clean pass, which Waters failed to cover at the next corner to take the lead.

Once in front Van Gisbergen soon built himself a one-second cushion.

Midway through the race Whincup came into the pits to attempt the undercut. But van Gisbergen covered the move, pitting soon after and able to come out ahead of the veteran.

Daniel Kalisz/ Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen set a new lap record in qualifying for Saturday's race at the Tasmania Supersprint

From there, Van Gisbergen just had to drive sensibly to seal the victory and he did so without feeling any pressure from Whincup.

"The cars were really awesome straight off the bat – we didn’t change much,” Van Gisbergen said.

“The weather conditions were a little challenging, mainly the sunlight which was changing the track conditions quite a bit, but we seemed to manage it well.

“Man, that qualifying session was great. The whole time the car was awesome, and we didn’t have to change anything – we didn’t have any comments on the car, so the crew did a fantastic job preparing both cars for this weekend.

“In the race I got a shocking start, but I managed to get a couple of good passes under my belt.

“Throughout the race, I managed my tyres well and tried to manage my front tyres because that’s what we’re going to have to reuse tomorrow. To get a one-two for the team today is the perfect start to the weekend.”

Whincup finished second and Anton De Pasquale also made it onto the podium. Meanwhile, Fabian Coulthard finished 21st and Andre Heimgartner was 22nd.

“Today has been a little frustrating but it’s a bit of a learning experience,” Heimgartner said.

“We’re trying some new things with the car this weekend and for some reason it’s just not working on our car and the pace hasn’t been there.

“Some things happened in the pit stop as well with the engine stalling which Dave (Reynolds, team-mate) also experienced, but it didn’t really change the result on my side of the garage because we were at the back struggling for pace.

“We obviously need to see if we can fix the issue for tomorrow as well as find some performance from the car and hope for a better result.”

Allan Moffat and Mark Skaife both won the opening six races of the season in 1977 and 1994 respectively, no one has ever won the opening seven.

This win also puts Van Gisbergen one behind Whincup for seven consecutive Supercars victories in 2008 and he is just one behind the record set by Craig Lowndes in 1996.

There are two races on Sunday, so by the end of the day the 31-year-old could have got himself in the record books.