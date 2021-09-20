Scott Dixon's IndyCar title hopes over

Scott Dixon’s defence of his IndyCar title is over after a disappointing drive at the Grand Prix of Monterey.

Dixon, struggling for speed all weekend, finished 12th in the penultimate race of the season in California on Monday (NZT) that was won by American Colton Herta who drove a clinical race from pole position, leading 91 of the 95 laps.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images Scott Dixon's frustrating IndyCar season continued at the Grand Prix of Monterey in California.

Six-time season champion Dixon had started the race fourth on the points table, 49 points off the lead.

But all of his rivals ahead of him on the table - team mate Alex Palou of Spain, Mexico’s Pato O’Ward and American Josef Newgarden - finished in front of him at Monterey.

That leaves Dixon 72 points off the pace now and out of the championship frame for the season-ending street race at Long Beach in California next weekend where the title will be Palou’s to lose.

Dixon’s day, after starting from eighth on the rid, was complicated by a mid-race collision when Takuma Sato spun out on a corner ahead of the Kiwi and reversed into him. That effectively ended Dixon's hopes of pushing into the top mix.

Palou was second at the Laguna Seca track in Monterey and now enjoys a 35-point championship lead over O’Ward.

Fellow New Zealand driver Scott McLaughlin remains in the mix to finish the season as the top rookie after he was 13th at Monterey.

McLaughlin is in an absorbing tussle for the rookie honour with France's former Formula One star Romain Grosjean who finished third in Monterey to close to within 20 points of the Kiwi on the table.

Herta tied his father, Bryan, with a pair of wins at Laguna Seca, but more important, his fifth career victory moved him one past his dad's tally.

“This place is so awesome, it's my favourite track in North America,'' the Andretti Autosport driver said.

INDYCAR.COM Scott McLaughlin is trying to be the top rookie in the 2021 IndyCar season.

Grosjean put on a spectacular show late in the race when he picked his way through traffic on the 11-turn, 2.258-mile course. The Frenchman made a race-high 27 passes and appeared to have a shot to potentially catch the leaders until he struggled to get past the lapped car of Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson was told over his radio to make Grosjean work for the position to protect his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Palou. Grosjean, in his first season from Formula One, and Johnson, his first year after seven NASCAR championships, banged cars through the turn as both drivers refused to relent.

Johnson briefly went off course but recovered, while Grosjean cleared him and set his sights on finishing higher than third. He couldn't make up any more ground, though, but was thrilled with his third podium of the season.

“It's been a great day, amazing,'' said Grosjean, who apologised for the contact with the Johnson. “Laguna Seca, I love you, that's all I can say.''

Johnson, meanwhile, had his best IndyCar race of the season. He finished 17th - his previous best finish was 19th - but made some quality passes with four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves among those he chased down. Johnson also posted comparable lap times.

O'Ward did all he could and ran third behind Palou for much of the race, but he struggled on his black tyres and settled for fifth.

“All weekend we didn't have it and I truly feel like we absolutely used every ounce of pace,'' O'Ward said. “At the end of the race, that was as much as I had. All we can do is win Long Beach and let the chips fall. Let's see what we can pull off.''

The victory by Herta gave Honda its 10th manufacturer's championship, fourth in a row, and came on the 25th anniversary of its first title - also clinched at Laguna Seca.

- With AP