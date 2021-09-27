Scott Dixon claims podium finish in IndyCar decider

Scott Dixon showed his class to gain another podium finish in the IndyCar season-finale at Long Beach in California.

Dixon finished third on the street circuit on Monday to end the season in fourth place.

Dixon couldn’t mathematically claim a record-equalling seventh driver’s championship but had the pleasure of seeing his young Spanish team mate Alex Palou, 24, take that honour for Chip Ganassi racing.

Palou finished fourth at Long Beach, but that was more than enough to claim the title. He took the title in just his second season, earning his team their 14th championship.

Scott McLaughlin finished 11th to claim the rookie of the year title, seeing off France’s former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean for that honour.

McLaughlin finished his debut season in 14th position among the 43 driers who raced throughout the year.

Young American Colton Herta showed his speed to storm from 14th on the grid to win the Long Beach race.

Josef Newgarden (US) took second with Dixon completing the podium.

Alex Gallardo IndyCar series winner Alex Palou celebrates with the trophy.

It was Dixon’s fifth podium in a year when he won one race.

”Chip keeping the championship at home, that’s all that matters,” Dixon said, as he heaped praise on Palou.

“I think Alex raised the bar for all of us this year to keep pushing. It definitely feels like kind of the 2009 through sort of '12, '13 period with Dario. Super proud of what the 10 car has done. Super proud of Alex. Man, he's done a tremendous job this year. He’s a young, super talent.”

Palou became the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship. His dream growing up outside of Barcelona was to someday make it to IndyCar and if he was lucky, maybe he could land a ride with Ganassi.

He manifested both goals when, as an IndyCar rookie last year, he introduced himself to Ganassi during Palou's first Indianapolis 500 and parlayed it into a ride for this season.

“Chip told me when I joined that I had to win a championship, so that's not too much pressure,'' Palou joked. “He likes winners. If you are not one, you are in trouble.

“There were moments where I was just feeling like I was living my dream, and now I'm doing it. Oh yeah, 100% dream completed. Let's get another one now.''

After climbing his way through the European ranks, Palou raced two years in Japan but had not won a title since competing in go-karts as a teenager in Spain.

“His apprentice program into racing most recently was in Japan, so I think he brings a lot of that Japanese mentality to the team, which a lot of us find refreshing,“ Ganassi said.

“He brought a certain fortitude that you see in that part of the world. And you know, he didn't turn a wheel wrong all year.''

Palou won the season-opener, finished second in the Indy 500 and led the standings 12 of the 16 weeks.

Now Palou has joined an exclusive club of all-stars in Ganassi's elite “I like winners'' club. The title was the 14th in American open-wheel racing for Ganassi among six drivers and came 25 years after Jimmy Vasser gave the organisation its first championship.

INDYCAR.COM Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin have the New Zealand flag flying high in Indycar racing.

Palou joins Vasser, Alex Zanardi, Juan Pablo Montoya, Dario Franchitti and Dixon as Ganassi open-wheel champions; he's the first Ganassi champion since Montoya in 1999 not named Franchitti or Dixon, who combined for nine titles from 2008 through last year.

Franchitti is now the Ganassi driver coach and Palou is considered the best driver in the No 10 as Dixon's teammate since a head injury forced Franchitti into an early 2013 retirement. Palou is the first Ganassi driver since Franchitti to beat Dixon in the season standings.

Palou held a 35-point lead over Pato O'Ward at the start of the race and needed only to finish 11th or better to clinch the title. O'Ward was knocked out of the race 18 laps after it started and Palou just had to make it to the finish line from there.

O'Ward was eliminated from title contention just 18 laps when his drive shaft broke because of contact on the very first lap of the race.