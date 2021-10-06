Scott McLaughlin has unfinished business in New Zealand, eyes NZ Grand Prix

Scott McLaughlin says he has unfinished business in New Zealand and wants to come home to race in the New Zealand Grand Prix.

The 2021 IndyCar Rookie of the Year never got the chance to say goodbye to his Kiwi fans before heading to America, as Covid-19 meant last year’s New Zealand round of the Supercars series was cancelled.

His career is firmly entrenched in the States now as he looks to build on his 14th place in his maiden IndyCar season.

However, McLaughlin says he still wants to race in New Zealand again, with a one off appearance to compete in the country’s Grand Prix something he has his eye on.

“I’d love to race in the New Zealand Grand Prix,” McLaughlin said on Wednesday.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images Scott McLaughlin didn't get to race in New Zealand during his final season in Supercars.

“I was talking about potentially doing it last time and the same sort of thing happened, with where I was and what we had to do with Covid.”

Organisers are trying to rebuild the profile of the New Zealand Grand Prix, to make it an event where all the best Kiwi drivers come together and for this year’s race in January Andre Heimgartner, Greg Murphy, Chris van der Drift, Daniel Gaunt and Ken Smith were on the start line.

But in an incredible display of driving, Shane van Gisbergen came from last to first to claim the victory.

Having New Zealand’s top motorsport drivers square off for the Grand Prix would be a dream for the country’s motor racing fans, especially seeing McLaughlin and van Gisbergen going up against each other agin.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images Scott McLaughlin won the 2021 IndyCar Rookie of the Year award.

“I could see myself doing something like Shane did last year,” McLaughlin said about entering it.

“I thought that was really cool, to be able to grow that race.

“I think it’s a special race for New Zealand, but I do have to keep my focus here (USA) before I drift off to too many places.

“I never got to finish how I wanted to in New Zealand. I sort of finished in 2019 and 2020 was a bit of a fold.

“I would love to race at home again. My nanna, she can’t travel, so she would really love to watch me race live again.

ross hyde Shane van Gisbergen, car 97, showed his class by blasting through from pit lane to win the 2021 New Zealand Grand Prix.

"But at the same time, I’ll race anything down under. I’ll probably do a go-kart race or whatever as well.

“If I can get back, I’d love to do that at least, because me and my old man are building some of my go-karts back up.

“We’ve got all the parts for them, so when I go home to New Zealand, that’s the first thing I’ll be doing, taking them out to the track, run them all in and get them all right.”

Next year’s New Zealand Grand Prix is at Hampton Downs in February and it will be the only opportunity to watch Toyota Racing Series cars over the summer, as the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the rest of the season.

McLaughlin won’t be able to compete in it next year, because of the issues he faces getting home, as well as the ongoing Covid problems in the States.

“I haven’t seen mum and dad in nearly two years, so I’m trying my hardest to get home,” McLaughlin said.

“But even mum and dad are saying don’t risk not being able to come back (to America), or jeopardise what you’re doing here with testing.

“They get it. The best bet for me right now with my family is that they can hopefully come for a long period of time in the new year.

“I’d love to be able to come home and things seem to be changing a lot back home in New Zealand and Australia, so who knows? Maybe in a month’s time I might be able to book flights and get going.

“Every week we’re looking at flights to see how we might do it, but it’s proved difficult.”