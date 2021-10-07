'He's not dead': Ferrari vice-chairman Piero Ferrari's anger at the way Michael Schumacher is talked about

Ferrari vice-chairman Piero Ferrari has expressed his anger at the language some people use when talking about Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher's life changed dramatically when he suffered a horrific ski accident in the French Alps in December 2013, which left the former Ferrari driver with catastrophic brain injuries.

The seven-time world champion was placed in a coma for 250 days and his family has given very little insight into his condition since, choosing to protect his privacy.

AP Formula One great Michael Schumacher has not been sighted in public since his accident.

Schumacher's wife, Corrina, and two kids, Gina and Haas rookie driver Mick, are among those who comment on his journey in the documentary Schumacher, released in September.

Multibillion-dollar businessman Ferrari has since taken exception to how some members of the public talk about the German motorsport great.

"I'm sorry we talk about him today as if he were dead," Ferrari said at an awards ceremony in Rome.

Getty Images Michael Schumacher pictured with wife Corinna in 2004.

"He's not dead; he's there but he can't communicate."

Ferrari also reminisced on some of his fondest memories with Schumacher prior to the ski accident.

"I had the pleasure of having Schumacher as a guest at home and drinking a bottle of red wine together," Ferrari said.

"He really enjoyed having these moments of intimacy and tranquility.

"He was a simple, clear, precise person, a very linear personality."

While Mick Schumacher is contracted to Haas for 2022, the 22-year-old is training to eventually drive a Ferrari in Formula 1.

The youngster is a Ferrari academy product and has served as a test driver for the Maranello-based team.

"I think it's nice to be able to call or just say I'm a part of that family. To be part of that whole company is great," Schumacher told the In the Fast Lane podcast in September.

"Then obviously with all the history, where people combine with Ferrari and Schumacher, I think it's a very special combination and I think hopefully something that can be revived in the future."

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.