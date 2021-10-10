Battling Scott Dixon different to Shane van Gisbergen rivalry for Scott McLaughlin

Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin have had the New Zealand flag flying high in Indycar racing.

Scott McLaughlin says his rivalry with Scott Dixon is nothing like the one he had with Shane van Gisbergen.

The 28-year-old McLaughlin switched from Supercars to IndyCar this year and picked up the Rookie of the Year prize.

But although he’s racing in a different category and in a different country, something similar is that he’s still battling away against another Kiwi driver.

However, McLaughlin told Stuff that going up against Dixon isn’t like it was when he was battling Van Gisbergen.

READ MORE:

* 'Done everything I've wanted to achieve': Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin going global

* 'That was pretty average': Scott McLaughlin slams Kiwi rival Shane van Gisbergen's 'silly games'

* Bathurst: Shane Van Gisbergen accuses Fabian Coulthard of being sacrificial lamb for Scott McLaughlin



“With Shane and I, we’re a similar age and chasing the same goal,” McLaughlin said.

“I guess Scotty has done everything, he’s won everything he can over here.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen is dominating Supercars this year and looks to be on his way to his second title.

“He’s chasing his seventh crown, which is crazy. I think me and Shane, it was just tit for tat the whole way, we wanted to beat each other.

“With Scotty, he wants to beat me, I want to beat him, but at the same time he’s excited for me to be good and it’s a cool little thing.”

McLaughlin’s battles with Van Gisbergen were legendary. Particularly in 2018 when they were both going for the championship.

It came to a head at the Pukekohe round when after a race Van Gisbergen parked his car so close to McLaughlin’s that he couldn’t open the door to get out.

Scott McLaughlin hopes to race in NZ again

In McLaughlin’s book, Road to Redemption, he revealed how infuriated he was by the incident.

“I was annoyed because it was uncalled for; it was a rubbish act of sportsmanship,” he wrote.

"In some ways it was just immature on his part. I respect the guy, but that one moment made me want to beat him and his team more than ever.”

But in IndyCars Dixon and McLaughlin are at different levels, with the former one of the all time greats of the category and the latter still trying to establish himself.

However, when it comes to their teams, Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske, the rivalry is as strong as the one in Supercars between Triple Eight Race Engineering and DJR.

“With Scotty it’s funny,” McLaughlin said.

“Over the last few years I’ve had the same sort of interaction as when I was down in Australia.

“But now that I drive for Penske in the US, they’re our arch rivals, Team Penske and Team Ganassi.

“He’s very down to earth, we pass each other in driver briefings or when we weigh in after practice one at each race and he’s always down for a chat.

“My thought process hasn’t changed, it’s cool to meet and spend a bit more time with him, because I haven’t done that so much.

“But he’s the same guy that I grew up watching and watching in interviews. He’s very down to earth and a professional person and a cool guy to chill out with, talk stories and have a beer with at the end of racing.”