Double blows cost Liam Lawson German touring car title

New Zealand racer Liam Lawson had a frustrating finale to the German touring cr championship.

A double disaster has seen New Zealand driver Liam Lawson miss out on clinching the DTM series in Germany.

The young Kiwi was leading the driver standings heading into the final race of the touring car series at the Norisring in Nuremberg and seemingly had the title to lose on Monday (NZT).

And that’s exactly how it played out as his Ferrari was hit in the opening lap by South African Kelvin van der Linde.

Lawson, 19, was forced off the track and had to wait for the rest of the field to pass him by before he could rejoin the race at the back of the field.

Lawson suffered steering damage that forced several pit stops, and he dropped increasingly off the pace.

But Lawson hang in there and such was his points table lead, he looked like he could still claim the title as the race entered its final laps.

But then rivals Mercedes ordered race leader Lucas Auer and Philip Ellis to let team mate Maximilian Gotz through and take the win.

The two extra places he gained allowed German Gotz to snatch the overall title by three points from Lawson.

Lawson eventually limped home 24 laps down in 18th.

"Pretty devastated ... not just for me but for the whole team who put a lot into this," Lawson told Newstalk ZB on Monday.

"[The team] put absolutely everything into it every single weekend so be taken out like this is stink.

"I'm happy with the season and enjoyed it but just really disappointed and gutted for the whole team, the most passionate team I've ever worked with in my life."

Lawson finished the season in second place, having three race wins and four pole positions.

Lawson will be behind the wheel of an AlphaTauri Formula 1 car in Abu Dhabi later this year as he gets a test drive.

Lawson is eighth in the Formula Two standings with two meetings left.