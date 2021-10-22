Invercargill business leader Scott O'Donnell clears mind by driving fast cars

Scott O’Donnell and Allan Dippie will line up in the Porsche 991 GT3R in the three hour South Island Endurance Series round at Teretonga Park in Invercargill on Sunday.

Scott O’Donnell is best known to most for his deeds in business.

He has been the key driver behind Invercargill's major multi-million dollar CBD redevelopment, is acting chief executive for HW Richardson Group, and holds various directorship roles.

There is a fair bit to juggle, but O’Donnell does have a release to help take his mind away from the demands of the business world.

It is driving cars, and driving them very fast for that matter.

John Hawkins/Stuff Invercargill businessman Scott O’Donnell clears his mind through his passion of motorsport. [File Photo].

“You are not worried about the world when you are sitting in a race car going at high speeds, your mind is quite clear,” O’Donnell said.

It is little surprise motorsport is O’Donnell's passion given he was just six weeks old when he was taken to Teretonga Park for his first race meeting.

His late parents Merle and Keith O’Donnell were both long-standing members of the Southland Sports Car Club. Keith was the head gate man at Teretonga Park for many years and Scott's job was to open the track crossing gate.

In his last year at high school O’Donnell took on his first authorised event as a competitor.

“There used to be the Drummond flying quarter, that top speed sort of test. I remember doing that when I was 17.”

It wasn’t until after he finished university, and got some of his own money to spend on cars, that his passion for motorsport gathered more speed.

O’Donnell has competed in a lot of endurance racing offshore, which included a fifth place finish in the Bathurst 12 hour race and taking on the Nurburgring and Silverstone 24 hour races.

He described his motorsport adventures as “active tourism”.

“You put a car in a container and shoot to some foreign country with some mates, have some fun and come home again.”

Euan Cameron Photography/Supplied Scott O’Donnell in his Hyundai i30N TCR trails Andre Simon in his Toyota 86 in the first round of the one hour South Island Endurance Series at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell.

Allan Dippie joined O’Donnell in taking on the Nurburgring 24 Hour race in Germany in 2008.

The pair have continued to compete together in different events which includes taking part in the current four round South Island Endurance Series.

O’Donnell and Dippie sit second after two rounds with round three to be held at Teretonga Park in Invercargill on Sunday.

O’Donnell said their Porsche 991 GT3R was not the fastest car in the series. But they have picked up two seconds to date with some other competitors troubled by mechanical problems and others not competing in all the rounds.

Glenn Smith and Damon Leitch in the McLaren 650S GT3 are expected to be one of the favourites in the 3 Hour race at Teretonga.

Another interesting entry for Teretonga on Sunday is former World Superbike Championship competitor Aaron Slight who will join Martin Dippie in the Porsche 991.1.

Robyn Edie Former professional motorcycle racer Aaron Slight, of Masterton, with the Porsche GT3 991 race car which he is co-driving with Martin Dippie of Dunedin, in round three of the South Island Endurance Series held at Teretonga Park in Invercargill.

O’Donnell will also take part in the one hour racing on Sunday in his Hyundai i130N TCR car.

The car has been branded with Invercargill Central branding which highlights the opening of the CBD development in May, 2022.

Competitors will test their cars on Saturday with qualifying and racing scheduled to start from 9am on Sunday.

Crowds can attend the event but event organisers state groups not attending together should maintain a distance of one metre because of Covid-19 conditions. Face masks are required upon entering the circuit and when accessing toilet facilities.