Non-accidental crash could decide F1 title, claims Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has raised the uneasy prospect of a non-accidental crash deciding the heated rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the Formula One drivers’ championship.

He even suggested it could happen in the final race of the season in what has been a “gladiatorial” contest between the two drivers – “and we will not interfere”.

Red Bull ace Verstappen holds a 12-point lead over Hamilton with five races left as the F1 circus hits Mexico this weekend.

Spark Sport Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix to retake the championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff noted there had been precedents, recalling the furious battle between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost when they raced head-to-head for the world title. Brazilian Senna famously took out Prost at the first corner at Suzuka in Japan to end the Frenchman’s hopes of winning the 1990 championship.

“If it was to come to the scenario of the last race in Abu Dhabi, and they were to be racing each other for the title, whoever is in front is absolutely going to try to do the same as in the Senna-Prost years,” Wolff told the Daily Mail.

Hamilton and Verstappen have already had two major crashes between each other this season. Fingers were pointed in both directions after dangerous collisions at the British Grand Italian Grand Prix races.

“What happened in Monza?” Wolff asked before continuing: “Verstappen took Lewis out, because he was about to overtake and he was quicker. And that is totally understandable.

“If you are racing for the championship, and you see it fading away because the other guy is overtaking you, what other tool have you got, other than making sure he can’t overtake? We’ve seen it with [Michael] Schumacher and [Jacques] Villeneuve, we saw it with Senna and Prost twice.

“I don’t think you can control it, I don’t think you want to control it, because they are the gladiators in their machines. You wouldn’t want to have calmed the gladiators in the arena 2000 years ago. We will not interfere.”