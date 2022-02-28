'I just got really lucky': Teenage TQ driver Regan Tyler leaps free from fireball crash at Western Springs

Regan Tyler has escaped a dramatic crash, where his TQ burst into flames, without any injuries.

As the fireball erupted and speedway racer Regan Tyler could see nothing but a wall of flames, the panic set in.

Thankfully, despite the dramatic and scary scene, the talented teenager quickly composed himself enough to release his belts and escape the inferno that had engulfed his TQ midget at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland.

Tyler, 18, has now re-watched the video of the horrifying incident multiple times, from Saturday night, that was broadcast live – and watched by his worried family at home – on the Western Springs pay-per-view live stream.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport The dramatic moment Regan Tyler leaped to safety from his TQ midget as it erupts into a ball of fire.

His seat and fireproof overalls were burnt in the intense blaze but Tyler, who has been widely praised for his composure in the frightening situation, escaped without a single injury or burn, a feat he attributes to the standard of his safety equipment.

READ MORE:

* Scott McLaughlin wins his first IndyCar race

* Racer critical after Oreti Speedway crash

* Delayed Teams Champs to rev up in April

* Allard finishes on top on high-speed night of sprintcars

* Western Springs Speedway: Races will continue at beloved stadium for another year



“Watching the video back, it's pretty crazy," Tyler told Stuff.

"I still really don't know what to think about it,” he said on Monday. "I'm just glad it all worked out as it did."

Normally, Tyler needs to remove his steering wheel to get out of the car but he managed to release his belts quicker than ever, climb straight out and leap to safety.

"I just got really lucky, I don't know how I got out, but I did.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Regan Tyler managed to pull his way out of the car with the steering wheel still attached as flames engulf his TQ Midget.

"It wasn't a struggle to get out, I think all the adrenalin just hit and I just bashed my way out," Tyler said.

“Initially, I definitely was not calm,” he said. “There was a bit of panic before I realised what you actually have to do to get out of the car.”

His fireproof overalls are now just a souvenir of an unwanted memory but they did their job and Racer Products has donated Tyler a new set for which he is incredibly grateful.

Supplied/Tyler Racing The burnt left side of Regan Tyler's fireproof overalls.

The young racer has been humbled by the number of well-wishes and people checking on his welfare since Saturday night's horror crash. Tyler has released dramatic in-car footage of the incident to his Tyler Racing Facebook page.

There are plenty of hours of work ahead in the shed for the small team comprised of Tyler, his brother and car owner Corey and brother-in-law Aaron King, but the damage to the car isn’t as bad as first feared, although still significant.

Financially, the crash was likely to have a similar consequence to a barrel roll or end for end crash, he said.

Supplied/Tyler Racing The burnt rear end of Regan Tyler's TQ midget.

Tyler confirmed the car is already stripped down for repairs with the chassis sent back to the manufacturer, and he is adamant he will be back racing for the Barry Butterworth Memorial at Western Springs – presuming the meeting goes ahead in the Covid-19 climate – on March 26.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Western Springs is running a Red Light Series with a hugely restricted crowd at the venue and the rest watching via the live stream – including many of Tyler’s supporters based in and around Te Awamutu, where he works as an apprentice fabricator at Pratt Milking Ltd.

Tyler, who has graduated to TQ's via the development grade of ministocks, is in just his second season of racing TQ's or three-quarter midgets. He already has three feature wins and has cemented himself as one to watch in the future despite his and his team’s relative inexperience in the TQ class.

Tyler may have gotten lucky escaping the crash but the incident was a simple case of wrong place, wrong time.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Western Springs Speedway safety crew rush to put out the flames.

Two cars ahead of him made contact, sending one directly into the path of Tyler who clipped it, which flung him into the air before teetering on two wheels.

At that point, the underneath of Tyler’s car was struck by another car, immediately rupturing his fuel tank.

With 98 octane already on the track from the car Tyler struck, along with his own fuel, the 18-year-old's car ignited it and it quickly became a scary scene.

Tyler is pragmatic about the incident.

“You always know that's part of the risk when you’re racing,” he said.

He has big plans for next season, aiming for a podium finish – preferably on the top step – at next year's New Zealand TQ Championships at Meeanee Speedway in Napier and to chase feature wins at Western Springs, a track he, like many others, consider to be "the holy grail".

Speedway New Zealand postponed all national championships during the 2021-22 season because of uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions.

Tyler's long-term goal is to step up to a midget but he acknowledges that's a huge step up in budget and class. For now, he just hopes Covid-19 allows racing to continue, so his season isn’t defined by the fiery crash.