Formula One: Max Verstappen a 'time bomb' if luck does not change, says Red Bull advisor

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands has been described as a 'ticking time bomb' after a slow start to his Formula One title defence. (File photo).

Helmut Marko, the Red Bull motorsport advisor, has warned that world champion Max Verstappen is a “time bomb” waiting to explode if he does not get a win soon.

Verstappen, who won his maiden drivers’ title last year in wildly controversial fashion, has endured a frustrating start to his defence. Despite having a car which is roughly the equal of Ferrari in terms of outright pace, and despite winning once in Saudi Arabia last month, Verstappen has failed to finish twice in the first three races of the season and currently lies sixth in the drivers’ standings. The Dutchman, 24, is 46 points adrift of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Marko, who signed Verstappen to Red Bull's junior team in 2014, told Austria’s ORF that the “emotional and passionate” Dutchman was controlling his emotions better this season. "He is a lot calmer," Marko said after Verstappen’s latest DNF in Melbourne where his car suffered a suspected fuel leak. "After his retirement, he returned to the pit box and we discussed things calmly.

"However, in this case, we knew we could run into that problem, because we also had to deal with that in qualifying, so it didn't come out of the blue in that regard. He is an emotional and passionate driver who will always give his opinion. But, in my view, he is a lot calmer than in the past.”

Spark Sport Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen has problems at Bahrain Grand Prix.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Helmut Marko (R) feels Max Verstappen is the most talented driver he has worked with.

Marko conceded, however, that Verstappen would explode soon if his luck did not change soon, with the Red Bull’s handling characteristics making it more difficult for him to utilise his famously aggressive style, and his team mate Sergio Perez - who beat Verstappen to pole in Saudi Arabia - also adding to the pressure he is under.

"With the set-up of the car, you sometimes lack the confidence to maintain his [Verstappen’s] extreme driving style," Marko conceded. "You can see that this makes Checo [Perez] closer to him than in the past. If we don't win again soon, then he is indeed a time bomb!”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that a number of teams have queried the closeness of the ties between Haas and Ferrari following the American team’s remarkable improvement this year. Haas have scored more points so far in 2022 than they did in the previous two seasons combined, and according to a report in Auto Motor und Sport, three teams have now asked Formula One's governing body the FIA for clarification.

With Ferrari going so well this year, there has inevitably been debate about exactly how much assistance the Scuderia are providing their ‘sister’ team, with strict rules in F1 about what smaller teams can and cannot buy from bigger ones. Ferrari already supply Haas with their engines but Haas are meant to design their own car.

It is unclear which teams have asked the FIA for clarification but Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer expressed his hope that the governing body would come to the right decision. “I am convinced that the FIA will investigate the case and come to the right conclusions about how similar these two cars are,” he said.

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco sprays champagne on the podium after winning the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Leclerc, the championship leader, will be arriving at this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola about $320,000 worse off after he had his Richard Mille RM67 ‘Leclerc’ watch stolen from him when posing for a group photo while out with friends in Tuscany on Monday evening.

The Monegasque was reportedly with friends, including trainer Andrea Ferrari, in the Tuscan city of Viareggio when he was recognised by fans and stopped for photographs and autographs.

In the hubbub that followed, someone made off with the watch. Ferrari, who is from Viareggio, expressed his annoyance about the lack of lighting in the area of the city where the robbery took place in a social media post on Tuesday.

"Via Salvatori has been completely in the dark for months. We have been reporting this for months,” Ferrari wrote on Instagram. ”Well, yesterday evening in Via Salvatori, they have robbed us. Think of arranging the lamps sooner or later? Asking for a friend."

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the Melbourne Grand Prix.

Driver standings

1 Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari 71 points.

2 George Russell, Mercedes AMG Petronas 37.

3 Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari 33.

4 Sergio Pérez, Oracle Red Bull Racing 30.

5 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG Petronas 28.

6 Max Verstappen, Oracle Red Bull Racing 25.