Covid-19 strikes, Cormac Buchanan to miss first round of Red Bull Rookies Cup in Portugal

Southland teenager Cormac Buchanan will miss the first round of the Red Bull Rookies Cup motorcycling event in Portugal after testing positive for Covid-19.

Buchanan become the first New Zealander to compete in the series based in Europe last year and has returned alongside his family for a second shot in 2022.

With a year’s experience under the belt in 2021, Buchanan headed to Europe in March with high expectations in terms of results.

He showed plenty of promise in the recent official 3-day testing event in Portugal when he finished 8th fastest overall. It built plenty of excitement heading into the first of the seven-round Red Bull Rookies Cup this weekend.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Motorcyclist Cormac Buchanan is excited about a second shot at competing in the Red Bull Rookies Cup. [First published on February 25].

However, it was confirmed on Thursday night [NZ time] that Buchanan had tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the opening round.

“This is very disappointing considering the test we had, but this means we will come back stronger for next weekend’s Spanish GP in Jerez,” Buchanan said.

The Red Bull Rookies Cup class was founded in 2007, and since then a number of the rookies have progressed through to the 125cc/Moto3 championship in MotoGP.

Before Buchanan left Invercargill for Europe the 2021 Southland Junior Sports Person of the Year said he felt much better prepared for his second shot in Europe this year.

“This year is not as nerve-wracking. Last year for me, I was extremely excited but nervous at the same time,” he said.

“It's because I know what I'm going to this year, I know all of the tracks, and my goals for this year are a lot higher.”