Scott McLaughlin spins out to lose lead in wet, wild IndyCar race in Indianapolis

Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin was holding the lead till he spun out at a crucial stage, allowing Colton Herta to win at the Brickyard.

Kiwi IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin spun out to lose the lead and eventually finish 18th in a chaotic GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

The race – decided as a two-hire timed event due to the number of cautions following heavy rain in the middle stages – was won by Colton Herta at the Brickyard track.

Darron Cummings/AP Scott McLaughlin drives in the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis before rain marred the race.

McLaughlin – still second in the drivers’ championship – was one of a bunch of drivers who opted to use slicks tyres instead of wet weather tyres after heavy rain marred the race from the middle stages.

He was among three drivers who stuck with slicks after others changed back to rain tyres.

Darron Cummings/AP Colton Herta, foreground, Scott McLaughlin, back right, and Pato O'Ward drive in the pit area during a caution period.

He led for five laps of the race overall, but spun out under caution, dropping to sixth and effectively dashing any chance of victory or a podium finish.

Herta won from Simon Pagenaud with Will Power, who had been in pole position at the start, taking third and claiming an overall lead in the championship standings.

Scott Dixon – the 2020 GMR Grand Prix winner – recovered to finish 10th after running out of fuel at one point.

Dixon had had a horror qualifying, lining up at 21st place for the big race.

Darron Cummings/AP Scott Dixon during an IndyCar race in Alabama.

He described his qualifying performance as “frustrating’’.

“I think everybody can see that we’re making swings where we shouldn’t be,’’ Dixon told Peacock TV.

“It’s just a different car every time you go out, so we’re trying to adjust for that and find the best balance. Honestly, it’s sucks right now. We’ve got to sort it out.”

“I’m embarrassed to be honest. It’s been a struggle. Lots of set-up changes, probably too much, it’s been a little hard to keep up with all the things we have changed, the car has been drastically different each time.”

Darron Cummings/AP Colton Herta on his way to winning the title.

Herta stopped an early slide, overcame two late pit stops and eventually pulled away from Pagenaud to win, The Associated Press reported.

Herta beat the three-time race winner by 3.0983 seconds amid rooster tails coming from the saturated road course. The 22-year-old California driver won for the first time this season and seventh time overall.

“This is awesome,” he said. “That's the hardest race I think I've ever done – wet to dry, dry back to wet.”

Rain and the threat of rain forced race strategists to constantly change their plans. Nobody made better calls than Herta, who also gave Honda its first victory of the season.

He and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato were the first to switch from wet tyres to dry just three laps into the race. One lap later as he fought to keep the Andretti Autosport car straight on cold tires and a damp track, the No. 26 was sideways in the 10th turn on Indy's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

Somehow he hung on, quickly moved to the front and stayed there most of the race. Herta led 50 of 75 laps.

Darron Cummings/AP Colton Herta holds the trophy after winning an IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Even when it appeared Herta made the wrong choice – like running on dry tyres after Alexander Rossi and made an early switch back to rain tires – his team didn't fret.

“I’m not sure we did the right thing but if we were wrong, we’re all wrong,” said Herta’s father and race strategist, Bryan, after the first of the two pit stops.

But Herta's perfectly timed second stop set him up to make the winning pass of Pato O'Ward on Lap 66 with O'Ward still on dry tyres. Herta took the inside line in the first turn, slipped past O'Ward and drove away.

“I just couldn't see so I was looking for mates on the side for breaking points,” Pagenaud said. “It was tricky, it was really tricky.”

Race organisers moved the start time in hopes of avoiding a wet track.

Michael Conroy/AP Colton Herta leads as storm clouds gather.

Instead, they had to delay the start anyway – first because of lightning in the area, then because of a steady light rain. Eventually, drivers started on rain tyres, switched to dry tyres and then some switched back to rain tires as more rain moved into the area.

A dramatically cooler and wetter track changed everything. There were spins and crashes, even cars struggling to stay on the track under caution even for some of the series' biggest names.

Team Penske scrambled to put two-time series champ Josef Newgarden back in the race after his car was damaged in a crash on Lap 17. His pole-winning teammate, Will Power of Australia, lost three spots on the first lap and wound up third though he took over the points lead. Scott McLaughlin, Penske's third driver, lost the lead under caution because of a spin.

Darron Cummings/AP Australia’s Will Power (12) on his way to third place and an overall lead in the IndyCars drivers’ championship.

Not enough?

Dixon, the New Zealander who drives for Chip Ganassi Racing, ran out of fuel on pit lane and his teammate, defending series champ Alex Palou of Spain, also fell out of contention after switching to rain tires too early.

O'Ward finished second despite getting tangled up with Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist in the first turn of Lap 42.