Formula One: Ferrari rush failed engine back to Italy as distraught Charles Leclerc tries to stay positive

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is consoled in pit lane after his car's breakdown during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Ferrari are rushing Charles Leclerc’s failed power unit back to Italy for investigations after the distraught driver was forced out of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Rival and defending world champion Max Verstappen took advantage of Leclerc’s misfortune to win on Monday (NZT) and take the lead for the first time in the 2022 drivers’ championship. Red Bull Racing also overtook Ferrari in the manufacturers’ championship.

Leclerc was trying to keep a brave face as he looked for an instant fix with his home race in Monte Carlo looming this weekend.

But he couldn't mask his emotions as the drama unfolded on lap 27 in Barcelona when he was holding a commanding lead over Verstappen.

“No! No! No! What happened?'' he screamed on his radio.

Ferrai had no instant answers and are hoping they can be found quickly to avoid a repeat.

“Obviously, there’s been a sudden power unit issue. Certainly a serious reliability issue, but the power unit will be [sent] back to Maranello, [it] will travel during the night and, tomorrow morning, we’ll disassemble it,” Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said.

Manu Fernandez/AP Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc could believe his misfortune in Barcelona.

It remains to be seen if the engine will be able to be kept in Leclerc’s pool for the season. Only three engines are permitted for the season, and losing an engine at this early stage of the championship could trigger engine grid penalties for Leclerc as the year progresses.

Binotto said there as still plenty to play out this season and tried to play down any concerns as Verstappen scored his third win in a row and Red Bull Racing began to look ominous after their own early struggles when Ferrari’s strong start included Leclerc winning two of the first three races.

“I think that the season is still very, very long, and it’s only six races,” Binotto said.

“They had initial unreliability, today is the turn of Charles. Maybe, until the end, it may still happen.

“We’ve seen DRS issues for Max today, and what happened to him in qualifying on the last run yesterday. Everything may happen, and that’s not something you can predict. You can only try to work well.”

Leclerc’s frustrations were understandable given the strong weekend Ferrari were enjoying in Barcelona before the mishap. He was trying to look at the positives.

“I had no indications before, and then it just broke, lost the power completely. So it’s a shame,” Leclerc explained after the race.

“In those moments I believe that there’s nothing else I can do but look at the positives and there are plenty this weekend.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Charles Leclerc had been dominating Max Verstappen in Barcelona before his engine failed.

“There’s the qualifying pace, the race pace and most importantly, the tyre management that has been a weakness in the last two races.

“I think we have definitely found something this weekend on that, so it gives me the confidence for the season.

“But on the other hand, we’ll look at this issue, and we cannot afford for this to happen many times during the season, so we need to find the problem.”

2022 Spanish Grand Prix Top 10:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3) George Russell (Mercedes)

4) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

5) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

6) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

7) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

8) Lando Norris (McLaren)

9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

10) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

2022 Drivers’ Championship:

1) Max Verstappen - 110 points

2) Charles Leclerc - 104

3) Sergio Perez - 85

4) George Russell - 74

5) Carlos Sainz - 65

6) Lewis Hamilton - 46

7) Lando Norris - 39

8) Valtteri Bottas - 38

9) Esteban Ocon - 30

10) Kevin Magnussen - 15