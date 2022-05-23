Scott Dixon claims Indy 500 pole after team mate's miracle save

Team mate can only look on as Kiwi ace produces stunning final qualifying run at The Brickyard.

Scott Dixon used a breathtaking run of more than 376.586kph to post the fastest Indianapolis 500 pole run in history on Monday (NZT).

The New Zealander will lead the field to green in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing'' for the fifth time in his career. He earned a $155,000 bonus for his latest pole position effort.

Considered the best driver of his generation, Dixon turned four laps at an average of 376.660kph around Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His average broke Scott Brayton's pole-winning record set in 1996 of 376.132kph.

Michael Conroy/AP Scott Dixon, right, celebrates winning the pole during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Arie Luyendyk holds the four-lap qualifying record of 381.391kph, also done in 1996, but not in a run for the pole. That means Dixon's qualifying run was the second fastest in 106 runnings of the most prestigious race in the world.

READ MORE:

* Scott Dixon knocks two budding young stars from Indy 500 pole

* IndyCars: Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon finish eighth and ninth in Indianapolis

* Indy 500: Stricken Scott Dixon's 'interesting' finish following dramatic crash



Dixon's first lap was an eye-popping 377.289kph and drew a roar from the fans. His second lap was 376.847kph and wife Emma bent over the pit wall in amazement, her hands covering her mouth. Dixon's drop-off from there was miniscule: his fourth and final lap was 376.145kph as his consistency gave Chip Ganassi Racing its seventh Indy 500 pole.

Dixon also started from the pole in 2008 when he scored his only Indy 500 win, as well as 2015, 2017 and last year.

“That's what this place is about, the ups and downs that you have just in one day, it's crazy,'' said Dixon. His hands were shaking following his first run earlier on Monday.

Darron Cummings/AP Scott Dixon gets a kiss from his wife Emma after winning the pole position for the 2022 Indy 500.

Ganassi advanced all five of his drivers into the two-round qualifying shootout to determine the starting order for the first three rows for next week's race. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson needed a massive save in the first turn of his first lap and didn't advance out of the round of 12.

But Dixon did, along with his other three Honda-powered teammates. That made it Dixon, reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson and Tony Kanaan in a head-to-head “Fast Six'' shootout against Chevrolet-powered teammates Ed Carpenter and Rinus VeeKay.

“This is what real competitors want, true competitors want this,'' Ganassi said before the session. “This is a moment made for champions.''

Darron Cummings/AP Scott Dixon has a huge advantage with pole position at the 2022 Indy 500.

VeeKay on Sunday had posted the third-fastest qualifying run in track history but didn't have enough for Dixon's big, big laps.

Palou qualified second alongside his teammate and VeeKay was third.

Carpenter was fourth and followed by Ericsson and Kanaan. But even the slowest cars were flying around Indy, which hasn't seen speeds like these since 1996.

While there were plaudits for Dixon, there were gasps of astonishment for Johnson in a dramatic day at The Brickyard.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Kiwi driver Scott Dixon and wife Emma talk about his IndyCar career and his freak accident.

Johnson used fast hands to wrestle his car out of a sideways slide that seemed headed towards a massive crash at 370kph. He saved his car, but his Indianapolis 500 qualifying run was ruined.

The seven-time NASCAR champion is locked into his first Indy 500, but on Monday had a chance to win the pole. The first three rows for the May 29 race were decided by a pair of shootouts, and Johnson, who this week has turned some of the fastest laps in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history, most definitely sent it as soon as the green flag waved for his attempt.

He sailed his car into the first turn of his first lap, but drifted too close to the outside wall. Johnson bobbled to avoid contact, the car shot sideways to the left, and his in-car camera showed his hands frantically wrestling the steering wheel to save the car from crashing.

Romain Grosjean, who like Johnson is making his Indy 500 debut, dropped his jaw in shock as he watched the save on a monitor from pit lane.

Johnson made it through the turn and finished the lap, but it was well off the pace needed to advance from the round of 12 into the “Fast Six'' shootout to determine the pole-winner.

“The track's a little different than it was this morning,'' Johnson said, laughing, on pit lane after his run. “The same approach wasn't going to work. We certainly were trying for it.”

Darron Cummings/AP Jimmie Johnson had a close call during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

He'd been third fastest during a two-hour practice session conducted under a cloudy sky and cool track temperatures. But the sun came out about an hour before the shootouts began and considerably heated the track.

“Just committed to run one flat, and it just was so light on top of the track,'' he said. “I was wide and trying to keep it off the fence at that point.''

He chalked his bobble up to “inexperience, ultimately.''

“I think the sunlight on the track and the track temp coming up, and these conditions, just trying to find that right balance in the race car,'' Johnson said. ``These guys are so good at what they do in these trickier conditions. I just need a bit more experience.''

Grosjean, who survived a fiery crash in Formula One in 2020, was even rattled with what’s going on around him at the famous IndyCar venue.

“That was scary,'' said Grosjean, who earlier this week said turning 370kph laps around Indy causes moments of “tight butt.''

The race will be Grosjean's first Indy 500 in person - he's only ever watched on television.

“I watched it from Europe, I was like, `Yeah, you know, it's turning left and be flat out’,” Grosjean said. “It's a bit more. It's a bit more than that really.''

Grosjean will start ninth.

Scott McLaughlin, New Zealand’s other driver will start 26th after he was off the pace earlier in the weekend.