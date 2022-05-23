Scott Dixon's rivals left in awe of Indy 500's flying Kiwi

Scott Dixon, right, took pole position from his Chip Ganassi team mate Alex Palou of Spain.

Scott Dixon’s Indianapolis 500 rivals were left in awe of him as the Kiwi driver claimed another pole position for the famous race in record style.

Dixon completed four laps at an average of 376.660kph around Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday (NZT). His average broke Scott Brayton's pole-winning record set in 1996 of 376.132kph.

It was the fifth pole position earned by the 2008 Indy 500 winner who also has six IndyCar championships to his name. It earned the 41-year-old a $155,000 bonus.

NBC Team mate can only look on as Kiwi ace produces stunning final qualifying run at The Brickyard.

Chip Ganassi team mate Alex Palou and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay were edged out by Dixon’s brilliance late in a dramatic Fast Six shootout to sort out the front two rows of the grid for next Monday's race at The Brickyard.

Neither were offering any excuses. They both felt Dixon getting to pole was inevitable.

“There was not a lot of nerves, I kinda knew he was going to get it,'' Palou, from Spain, said after he watched Dixon’s sizzling effort.

“I was super comfortable, and I did everything I had. I kind of wish because Scott already had four poles here, he could have given me one, but he doesn't share much.''

The 21-year-old VeeKay made it clear that Dixon was in a class of his own during this qualifying series.

“I think we could have put rocket fuel in our engine and I still think not beat Scott,'' VeeKay said.

“He was not just a fraction faster, he was a lot faster than everyone else.

Michael Conroy/AP Scott Dixon was in superstar form during qualifying for the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

“I'm very proud to be on the front row again, and I haven't qualified worse than fourth in my three qualifying attempts, so I am very proud of that.”

Scott McLaughlin, New Zealand’s other driver, will start 26th after he was off the pace earlier in the weekend.