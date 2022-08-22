MotoGP star Joan Mir 'lucky' after flying off bike in 'scary' Austrian GP crash

MotoGP's 2020 world champion Joan Mir suffered his sixth DNF in nine races after suffering injuries in a spectacular crash in Austria.

Former MotoGP world champion Joan Mir suffered “fragments and fractures’’ in his ankle after crashing on the first lap of the Austrian GP.

The 24-year-old Spaniard later said he felt “lucky’’ after being taken to hospital for treatment on Sunday (Monday NZ time) following the spill at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

“I made a good start; I was able to gain some positions and put myself in the front group," the 2020 world champion, said in a social media post.

"But then at Turn 4, I lost the rear on corner entry and I suffered a very big crash. I feel lucky because it could’ve been a lot worse, it was a scary one.

"Initial checks show some bone fragments and fractures in my ankle - the fracture doesn’t look big but the fragments could be a problem.

"Tomorrow I’ll go for some further tests, such as an MRI scan to check the ligament situation.

"After that, I should know more about my recovery time and I can plan my comeback.”

Florian Schroetter/AP Spain's Joan Mir before the MotoGP race in Austria where he crashed on the first lap.

It was Mir’s sixth DNF (did not finish) in his last nine races, prompting television race commentator Matt Birt to remark: “Joan Mir's horrendous 2022 just goes from bad to worse”.

Mir, who rides for Team Suzuki Ecstar, became the fourth Spaniard to win the MotoGP elite title two years ago.

He was third in the 2021 championship.

Mir will be battling to be fit for the next MotoGP round at Misano in Italy on September 1-2.