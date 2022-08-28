Liam Lawson wins Formula 2 Sprint race after F1 practice drive in Belgium

New Zealand's Liam Lawson, fresh from a F1 practice run, won the F2 sprint race at the Spa-Francorchamps track

New Zealand’s Liam Lawson – fresh from a Formula One practice run – won the Sprint race at Formula Two’s Belgian meet with a dominant finish after earlier swerving and driving through the grass.

The 20-year-old Red Bull junior had stepped in for Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly during a rain-affected first practice session on Friday ahead of the Belgium Grand Prix and got 14 laps out on the famous Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps track.

Then, on Saturday (Sunday NZ time), Lawson won the F2 Sprint event on the same track for his Carlin F2 team after jumping from fifth to first on the opening lap and holding the edge until the finish.

Lawson told the F2 website that it had been an incredible weekend for him, but he admitted switching between F1 and F2 cars was challenging because they “are so different to drive”.

READ MORE:

* Carlos Sainz benefits from penalties to claim F1 pole in Belgium

* Liam Lawson gets a taste of Formula 1 during Belgium Grand Prix practice session

* Liam Lawson's Formula One drive confirmed

* 'Honestly, I gave myself a fright': Liam Lawson overtakes fellow Kiwi for F2 win



“Even with all the simulator work we do it was a big jump to go from F2 to F1 and then back to F2 for qualifying.

“We got there by the end of the second run in quali, the car was competitive. If we didn't have the issue we had, then I think we could have been even higher up the grid, to be honest. It's been a great weekend so far, but the important one is tomorrow [Monday NZ time].

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Liam Lawson celebrates after winning the Formula 2 Sprint race in Belgium.

Jack Doohan was second in the Sprint for his fifth podium in his first F2 campaign an Ralph Boschung was third.

Series leader Felipe Drugovich was fourth, Richard Verschoor fifth, Théo Pourchaire and New Zealand’s Marcus Armstrong seventh.

Lawson said he had a “really good launch’’ at the start of the second lap, but then had a nervous moment.

“I guess when I went to go by Théo he didn't think that I had the run that I did,’’ he said.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Carlin (5) leads Ralph Boschung of Switzerland and Campos Racing (15).

“He went right so I had to swerve and drive through the grass, but I had so much momentum that even lifting and driving through the grass I was able to stay next to him and take the position.

“I think it was tough today because we had one less warm-up lap than we normally do, and also with these conditions, the tyres were really cold for the start.”

Lawson gave “a massive thanks to Carlin’’, saying: “The car was really good, and it’s obviously a positive to take forward into tomorrow’s big race.

“I think we've always had a really strong race car. I can't remember a race this year where we've been really struggling, so it wasn't super surprising. They've been doing a great job all year but I would say this was definitely one of the strongest it's been, for sure.’’