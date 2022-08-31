Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin take it to the wire

Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin continue to have the New Zealand flag flying high in Indycar racing.

Scott McLaughlin tips a grandstand finish to this year’s IndyCar championship with he and fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon both in the tight title frame with two races left.

The penultimate race is held in Portland on Monday (NZT).

There are seven drivers within 58 points at the top of the table. With a win worth 50 points, any of the seven could still lift the championship trophy.

Team Penske’s Will Power leads the standings with 482 points, followed by teammate Josef Newgarden with 479. Dixon is the first of Chip Ganassi’s drivers with 468 points and is followed by his teammates Marcus Ericsson (465) and Alex Palou (439.) McLaughlin is the last Penske driver in the mix at 428 and Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward is on the fringes at 424.

READ MORE:

* Rave review as Scott McLaughlin makes IndyCar podium again

* Mitch Evans finishes 2nd in Formula E world title, vows to return stronger

* 'You're in it till you're not' - Fighting qualities that set Scott Dixon apart



The season finale will be raced at Laguna Seca on September 11 and the championship is set to go to the wire.

“It will be some sort of grandstand finish to the season, which is just awesome,” McLaughlin told speedcafe.com, hoping for soemthing special.

“It’s two seriously great tracks to finish on, and two places I absolutely love.”

Mark Humphrey/AP Scott McLaughlin, left, and race winner Scott Dixon, centre, shared the IndyCar podium in Nashville.

A frustrated Dixon dropped valuable points at the last race in St Louis, finishing eighth.

But the veteran, seeking a record-equalling seventh championship, knows there is still plenty to play out. He’s used to these situations and will bank on his experience in situations where others often falter.

“We're still 14 points out of the championship and with two races to go we're definitely in it,” Dixon said.

Dixon’s remarkable consistency has kept him in the hunt this year while McLaughlin’s second full season in IndyCars has quickly elevated his status amongst the drivers to watch.

McLaughlin has been on the podium six times to Dixon’s three. But Dixon has only been out of the top 10 once in 15 races, compared to McLaughlin’s five.

Colton Herta just avoids Scott McLaughlin at 354kmh as the NZ driver is forced to slow unexpectedly.

Yet only one driver has won more times than McLaughlin has this year – Newgarden, who’s had five victories yet still trails Power overall. McLaughlin has won two - the same as Dixon and O’Ward, one more than Power and Ericsson, and twice more than defending champ Palou.

It’s a measure of McLaughlin that his satisfaction levels have got so high so quickly.

“This time last year I would have been over the moon with a podium,” he said.

“But now, we want more and more with each week we spend together at the track. And that’s wins. Sure, podiums are nice, but it’s not the ultimate.”