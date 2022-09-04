Marcus Armstrong wins in Holland for third sprint race victory of Formula 2 season

Kiwi driver Marcus Armstrong picked up his third sprint race win of the Formula 2 season on the Vandvoort track.

Marcus Armstrong led from start to finish to become the second New Zealander in as many weeks to win a Formula 2 sprint race.

The Christchurch driver won at Vandvoort race track in the Netherlands on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) to match Aucklander Liam Lawson’s victory in Belgium last week.

It was Armstrong’s third sprint race victory this season after triumphing in Italy and Austria.

The 22-year-old was in second place on the start grid but got off to the fastest start and maintained it until the end, managing a late Safety Car restart perfectly.

READ MORE:

* Liam Lawson claims second F2 podium on big weekend in Belgium

* Liam Lawson wins Formula 2 Sprint race after F1 practice drive in Belgium

* Liam Lawson gets a taste of Formula 1 during Belgium Grand Prix practice session

* Marcus Armstrong wins his first Formula 2 race of the season



“Good race, happy to get the win and 10 more points,’’ said Armstrong, who races for the Hitech Grand Prix team.

“It’s always nice to get some champagne, especially here, it’s a top track. Clem [Novalak] pushed me all the way, so it wasn’t easy by any means. Really happy.”

Novalak, who had been in pole position, finished scond, with Dennis Hauger holding off Jüri Vips for third.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Marcus Armstrong celebrates after winning the F2 sprint race in the Netherlands.

Armstrong said “it wasn’t the easiest of races, despite leading form the front’’.

“It's one of those places where you need to really look after your tyres, and it could go wrong at any moment in Formula 2.

“I know it's the topic of my life so far, tyre management, but it genuinely is important and especially around here.

“I could have cliffed at any moment, so it was just a case of trying to stay under that limit and manage my gap to Clém. The start was very important, and equally so, the restart at the end. We nailed those two things and here we are.”

Armstrong said his starts had been “one of my strengths’’ this season, but it was “dirty on the right-hand side so I wasn’t expecting to out-launch Clem”.

“But we did the job and my engineers got the right for throttle per cent and clutch mapping so I'm very happy with that. Then I just basically drove the thing. So really happy to have won that. It could have gone either way to be fair.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Race winner Marcus Armstrong leads the field at Vandvoort.

Lawson, who was third in the F2 feature race in Belgium, was fifth in the sprint at Vandvoort and is fifth overall in the championship standings.

Armstrong is 10th on the chart led by Brazil’s Felipe Drugovich, from France’s Theo Pourchaire and American Logan Sargeant.

The Netherlands feature race is on Sunday (Monday NZ time).