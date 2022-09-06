Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon wins first all-tarmac event in Wales with Jared Hudson

Hayden Paddon, left, won the Rali Ceredigion in Wales with Jared Hudson, right.

Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon has won his first all-tarmac event with compatriot and Jared Hudson at the Rali Ceredigion in Wales.

Driving a Hyundai i20 N R5, Paddon boosted to victory last weekend with his 18-year-old co-driver from Christchurch at the Tour European Rally (TER) event in Aberystwyth.

The New Zealand pair took the lead in Saturday’s final stage and retained it through Sunday’s eight stages to cross the finish line 38.7sec ahead of 2019 winner Osian Pryce.

Paddon’s win maintained his position of second in the TER standings after his second event with Hudson that went through Welsh towns and country roads.

He said the rally in Aberystwyth was one of the best in the world and praised Hudson for his performance.

TER/Jakob Ebrey Photography Hayden Paddon and Jared Hudson drove through town and country roads around Aberystwyth.

“I’ve really loved this event. I can honestly say that it’s one of the best rallies of its kind anywhere in the world. The stages are awesome and the atmosphere has been great, especially for the two runs through the town on Saturday night,” Paddon said.

“At just 18 years of age, I’ve been very impressed with Jared. This is a tough rally for a co-driver and he’s done really well. This is actually my first ever outright asphalt rally win, so I’ll just have to keep coming back to do it again!”

Meanwhile, Finnish rally driver Kalle Rovanperä has been confirmed on the start list for Rally New Zealand in Auckland from September 29 to October 2.

The 11th round of the World Rally Championship returns to New Zealand for the 32nd time and first occasion in 11 years.

Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images Kalle Rovanperä, right, and Jonne Halttunen come to New Zealand chasing history.

The 21-year-old, the leader of the WRC, can with the title in Auckland with co-driver Jonne Halttunen and would become the youngest world champion in the sport’s history.

Rovanperä has already won seven WRC titles and heads a list of international drivers from 13 nations who will race around Auckland.

Former French world champion Sébastien Ogier will be eyeing victory in New Zealand for the first time.

Others racing include Kiwi drivers Paddon and Shane van Gisbergen, Welshman Elfyn Evans, Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta, Estonian Ott Tänak, Sweden’s Oliver Solberg, Ireland’s Craig Breen, and France’s Adrien Fourmaux.