Huge crowd made Andre Heimgartner feel like he was Supercars winner at Pukekohe

Passing on the baton, Andre Heimgartner is congratulated by Greg Murphy after finishing second in Pukekohe on Saturday.

Andre Heimgartner says the reaction from the crowd made it feel like he won Saturday’s Supercars race Pukekohe Park, rather than come second.

Kiwi motorsport fans came out in their tens of thousands to pack out the circuit for the final ever Supercars round in Pukekohe. They were there to cheer on the Kiwis, expecting Shane van Gisbergen to be carrying the local hopes, but Heimgartner outshone the veteran New Zealand driver finishing second to Will Davison.

It was Heimgartner’s best finish to a Supercars race in New Zealand and his highest placing in a race this season and the local fans let him know how thrilled they were for him.

“I was obviously happy that I came second, but they were acting like I’d won the race,” Heimgartner said.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand motorsport faithful looking for fairytale final weekend at Pukekohe

* Double Sandown delight for Shane van Gisbergen as Kiwi driver extends Supercars lead

* Will Davison cruises to Sandown SuperSprint win over Shane van Gisbergen



“It was cool to see that and I can only imagine if we won the race, what it would be like.

“As a young kid sitting there, being on the other side of that and having them cheering for you is a pretty awesome feeling.”

Mark Horsburgh/ Edge Photographi Will Davison celebrates winning Saturday's Supercars race at Pukekohe, while Andre Heimgartner joins in.

Heimgartner has been the big surprise this weekend, showing pace in his BJR car that hasn’t been there for most of this year in Australia.

“As soon as we rolled out it was not terrible, so that always helps, you can make little changes and work on your driving,” he said.

“We still have a bit in qualifying to work out, the used tyre pace is much better than the green tyre pace, so we’ll see overnight if we can tune that up and be a bit further forward to start tomorrow.”

New Zealand motorsport fans had got used to cheering on a DJR Supercar with the No 17 emblazoned on it, but instead of the now departed Scott McLaughlin crossing the line first, it was his replacement Davison who secured maximum points and goes into the box seat to win the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy.

Mark Horsburgh/ Edge Photographi Andre Heimgartner had his best Supercars result of the season, in Pukekohe on Saturday.

Van Gisbergen was fifth with a late charge and Chris Pither came home in 13th place.

It won’t go down as one of the greatest battles at Pukekohe Park, but a late safety car did spice up the finish. However, as had been evident all weekend, Davison was going to be tough to beat, while Van Gisbergen didn’t have the pace in his Triple Eight Holden.

Cameron Waters started from pole, with Davison joining him on the front row, and it was the latter who had the best start, with Anton de Pasquale moving up to second and Waters third.

Heimgartner was fourth in the early stages and Van Gisbergen sixth. But the real drama involved Tim Slade, who went sideways around turn one, but miraculously managed to keep his car on the circuit and avoided a mass pile up.

Mark Horsburgh/ Edge Photographi Big crowds came out for the penultimate day of Supercars at Pukekohe on September 10, 2022.

Apart from Van Gisbergen, the leading drivers had all completed their compulsory pitstop by lap 21, with Heimgartner able to jump Waters during it, the real loser was Pasquale who fell from second to fifth.

Van Gisbergen was trying to run a different strategy, to find clear air so that he’d be able to come out ahead of others.

However, it didn’t work, and he rejoined in P9, although he had three tyres on his car changed, while nearly everyone else changed two.

With 10 laps to go, the safety car came out, due to Macauley Jones having an incident. Five laps later the racing was on again, with the cars all bunched up. So game on.

Heimgartner wasn’t able to sneak past Davison at the first corner, his best opportunity, but Van Gisbergen got up to sixth and was all over the back of de Pasquale.

He shoved his way past the Australian with three laps to go, while Heimgartner was feeling intense pressure from Waters.

However, there weren’t any further significant moves and that’s how they finished.