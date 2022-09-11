Greg Murphy's Bathurst 1000 hopes in tatters due to big crash at Pukekohe

Will Brown's Holden Commodore might not be repaired in time for next month's Bathurst 1000, especially if the chassis is badly damaged.

Greg Murphy may be forced to miss out driving at this year’s Bathurst 1000, due to a crash at Pukekohe Park involving Will Brown on Sunday.

The young Australian driver had his car totalled in the first Supercars race of the day, when being forced off the track by Mark Winterbottom on the opening lap of a race won by Shane van Gisbergen.

The car slammed sideways into a wall, moving a concrete fence two metres.

Brown’s car is unlikely to be ready for the Bathurst 1000, which takes place on October 9.

His team, Erebus, was preparing a car for Murphy and fellow Kiwi Richie Stanaway for Bathurst, but that car is now likely to be given to Brown, so Murphy and Stanaway won’t be able to take up their wildcard for the Great Race, disappointing the thousands of Kiwi motorsport fans who were hoping to see the Kiwi legend of the sport take on Mount Panorama one more time.

Mark Horsburgh/ Edge Photographi Greg Murphy and Steven Richards have suited up to help farewell Pukekohe Park.

Last year Murphy and Stanaway were forced to pull out of the Bathurst 1000 because of issues with the New Zealand border due to Covid-19 and it would be crushing for them if they have to miss out again.

Speaking on TV, Murphy said he didn’t feel Brown’s car would be able to be repaired in time, and feared the worst for his Bathurst 1000 chances.

“I don’t think they’ve got time. The problem with this is you take a quick look at it and you go wow,” Murphy said.

“It’s when you start taking things apart you find more and more. I don’t see how that car can be repaired.”

“That car is the spare car, that’s the only other car Erebus have.”

Murphy and Stanaway have made trips to Australia this year to work on setting up the car for Bathurst 1000. But if Brown’s car can’t be sorted, all of that work will have been for nothing.

“I’m looking at it right now, thinking that is pretty much dead set an issue,” Murphy said.

"We were always aware that the car we were running, as part of an Erebus supply of a car for us, was that it was their third car.

“It’s interesting how things work out. There is a lot to be unravelled and unpacked and they’ll be doing a lot of analysing of that chassis and it’s going to need it, but it’s not a happy car.”