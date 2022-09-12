Scott Dixon's long-term vow as Will Power wins IndyCar title

Australian driver Will Power claimed the IndyCar Series honours eight years after his first title to deny New Zealand's Scott Dixon.

Scott Dixon has vowed to continue his hunt for a record-equalling seventh IndyCar championship as his 2022 quest came up short in the season finale in California on Monday.

New Zealand driver Dixon didn’t have the pace as he finished 12th in the Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca. That left him third in the season standings as Australian Will Power hung on to win his second championship after being the 2014 winner.

Fellow Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin made a couple of late passes to finish sixth and lift to fourth placing on the points table in just his second full season.

Nic Coury Team Penske driver Will Power of Australia held on to win his second IndyCar season championship at Laguna Seca Raceway in California.

Dixon lamented his lack of speed, something Chip Ganassi Racing team mate Alex Palou found for a 30.38s race win at a scorching hot course.

“We ultimately just didn't have the pace,'' Dixon said. “You win some, you lose some, man. This team never gave up.''

At 42, Dixon isn’t eyeing retirement. He has six championships and is desperate to match AJ Foyt’s record seven.

Dixon’s pit lane speeding penalty at the Indy 500 really cost him a second race win there and, with double points on offer, almost certainly cost him another championship. Asked if he would be back to launch another record bid, Dixon didn’t hesitate.

“It’s all that matters ... No 7 and the Indy 500," Dixon said. "Maybe next year, maybe the year after, we will keep pushing."

Mark Humphrey/AP Scott Dixon celebrates after winning the IndyCar Music City Grand Prix in August. He was in contention for the 2022 title, but finished 12th in the final race. (File photo).

McLaughlin had a mathematical chance of winning the 2022 championship but was such a long-shot he was more than content to cover Dixon for Team Penske and ensure either Power or Josef Newgarden won the title.

McLaughlin ended the year equal on points with Palou but claimed the No 4 position by having three wins to Palou’s solitary victory. Add in McLaughlin’s four other podiums, and a championship appears to be well within his grasp as he continues to look the business in single-seater racing in the United States.

But the day belonged to Power as he ended his eight-year drought.

Naji Saker/AP Scott McLaughlin has had a memorable second season in IndyCar racing.

“Oh, man, it sounds so surreal,” Power said as he crossed the finish line behind outgoing IndyCar champion Palou and Newgarden, who used a white-knuckled drive through the field to make Power sweat until the checkered flag.

"I just knew I had to get the maximum out of the stints. I really had to drive this thing today,” Power admitted.

Power needed only to finish third to win the championship but Newgarden kept him honest – as relentless in coming from 25th on the grid and he finished the season runner-up.

Power, 41, insisted all year he was “playing the long game'' with an eye on a second title. The Australian won only once, but his average finish was sixth, and he barely bobbled all year. He won his 68th career pole at Monterey to break Mario Andretti's mark for most in series history.

Now the fastest man in IndyCar is the most consistent, too, and rewarded team owner Roger Penske with a 17th championship.

"I couldn't have planned a more perfect weekend," Power said.

Nic Coury Australian Will Power celebrates his IndyCar championship success with his son.

Palou, eliminated from the championship fight last week and locked into a legal battle between Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren over his 2023 rights, won his first race of the year. He was the only Ganassi driver competitive at Laguna Seca, where five drivers were in title contention in the tightest championship race since 2003.

Palou had the field covered and dominated in the win.

Palou was the ninth different IndyCar winner this season and after taking the checkered flag, with current team owner Ganassi behind him, Palou was evasive on where he'll drive next season. Ganassi says he picked up the option for 2023 on the Spaniard, McLaren says it has signed him, and the fight is currently both in the courts and mediation.

Colton Herta, the 22-year-old Californian being courted by the AlphaTauri Formula One team, was a nonexistent 11th in what could have been his last IndyCar race for some time.

AT A GLANCE – 2022 IndyCar final standings

1 Will Power (Australia) 560 points

2 Josef Newgarden (US) -16

3 Scott Dixon (NZ) -39

4 Scott McLaughlin (NZ) -50

5 Alex Palou (Spain) -50

- with AP