Auckland duo star with 2022-23 Teretonga motorsport season underway

Sam Fillmore and Jonny Reid of Auckland in their Audi R8 Evo 2 on their way to winning the Three Hour race in their Audi R8 Evo 2 during round two of the South Island Endurance Series at Teretonga Park in Invercargill on Saturday.

Auckland duo Jonny Reid and Sam Fillmore starred in the opening met of the 2022-2023 motorsport season at Invercargill’s Teretonga Park on Saturday.

The season commenced with round 2 of the Carter’s Tyre Service South Island Endurance Series.

Reid and Filimore won the 3-Hour race in their Audi R8 Evo 2, retaking the lead with just three minutes remaining in a thrilling climax to the race.

An incident at the very first corner had forced a restart which saw the McLaren 720S of Andrew Fawcett/Daniel Gaunt lead from Hamilton pairing Chris Van Der Drift/Lance Hughes (Nissan GTR GT3).

Robyn Edie Graeme Fraser of Mabel Bush, and Phil Reed and Roger Little, both of Invercargill, enjoy the action at Teretonga Park on Saturday.

Van Der Drift took the lead after 10 minutes before pitting and handing the lead back to the Fawcett/Gaunt car.

Van Der Drift regained the lead as the rest of the field took their stops and led until he stopped to hand over to Hughes. Gaunt then took over to lead from Reid, who was recovering after Fillmore had been turned around during his stint earlier in the race.

The last hour of the race was a thriller. Gaunt led until he took another pitstop allowing Reid to take the lead which he held for around 22 minutes before Gaunt passed him in traffic.

Gaunt pulled out a gap but Reid managed to catch up as the duo encountered traffic and with just three minutes remaining Gaunt went wide and Reid pounced.

Reid sped on to win while Gaunt ran low on fuel and limped home to claim second.

Robyn Edie Graeme Rhodes and Paul Rickerby, of Christchurch, has their Marc II Mustang lifted onto the tow truck after hitting the tyre wall on the right hand side of the straight during the first lap of the three hour race at Teretonga Park.

Earlier, the Class 4 and 5 1 Hour race also provided drama.

James Penrose of Christchurch in an Audi LMS TCR led until a safety car period during which most took their pit stops. Father and son combination, Grant and Cole Askew of Rolleston, stayed out leaving them in the lead followed by Penrose, Scott O’Donnell of Invercargill (Hyundai i30N) and Warren Black of Oamaru in an Audi RS3 TCR.

At the 20-minute mark the Askews still led while Black had worked his way back up to third before passing Penrose as they negotiated a slower car.

Penrose then received a drive-through penalty after being adjudged to have passed under safety car dropping him to fifth. On lap 30 Black passed the Askew VW Golf GTI TCR for the lead before it pitted late in the race to drop down the order.

With the chequered flag in sight, there was another safety car period leaving a short sprint to the line over the last 4½ minutes. At the restart Black led from O’Donnell before Penrose passed O’Donnell with just 90 seconds left to grab second. Black led across the line at the finish but received a penalty for a restart infringement dropping him to third, handing an unlikely win to Penrose.

The Class 2 and 3 1 Hour race was far less dramatic as Sam Collins of Cambridge led from the start in his Mustang to win.