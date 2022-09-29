Shane van Gisbergen faces toughest challenge of glittering career at WRC's Rally NZ

For most World Rally Championship events, spectators will shoot off after the WRC1 cars have gone past on a stage.

They quickly pack up their belongings then head off to the next stage they want to watch.

But at this week’s Rally New Zealand they will be hanging around a bit longer to see the likes of Shane van Gisbergen, Hayden Paddon and Ben Hunt come through in the WRC2 category.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen is making the switch from Supercar to rally car this week.

It would be fair to say there is as much interest in how these three Kiwis go at Rally NZ as there is in seeing which WRC1 driver comes out on top.

READ MORE:

* Hayden Paddon sets out targets for Rally New Zealand

* Thierry Neuville explains why WRC is more of a driver's championship than Formula One

* No perfect answer to demise of Pukekohe Park as NZ's Supercars home



Van Gisbergen is playing down the prospects but anyone who’s followed his career, knows he’s fast in anything he drives.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Hayden Paddon had been waiting a long time for Rally NZ to get underway.

“It’s pretty cool to be here and have the car on show with all the team,” Van Gisbergen said.

“It’s pretty special to be in this line up with these (WRC2) guys and all the WRC1 cars as well.

“It’s pretty surreal, but I’ve got to focus on the driving.

“There’s still a lot to learn. With the notes, you can’t write enough. I don’t know what I need to process yet.

“With Whaanga Coast, I’ve never done that before and I was just taking it in, in the first part of the recce. It’s a pretty tough stage and I wish that was on Sunday when I’m up to speed, because tomorrow it’s going to take me a long time to settle in and build the speed up.

“I’m here to have some fun and make it to the end.”

Van Gisbergen says one of the obstacles he needs to overcome is to fully trust the pace notes, delivered to him by his co-driver Glen Weston.

“I think I can drive the car pretty fast, when I did Jacks Ridge Rally Sprint I was quite quick, but like today in the first run (at the shakedown) I was six, seven seconds off the pace. That’s where I learn.

“I’ve got all my notes written, I come up to the corner and still back off when I should have been flat out.“With my second run through I’m five seconds quicker. I do have a lot to learn, I’m not trying to rush it, just learn as I go, learn from the mistakes and get better.”

In Supercars, Van Gisbergen is hugely experienced and successful, but in this form of motorsport he does feel like a rookie.

“It’s only my fourth rally or something,” he said.

So I’m trying to be s sponge and keep learning. I’m getting quicker. I know it’s going to take time, I have to be patient and not force.”

Meanwhile, Van Gisbergen played down media reports this week that he’s looking to enter a Nascar race next year.

Van Gisbergen was quoted as saying he’d love to have a go at Nascar if a race lines up with his Supercars schedule, but when asked about it on Thursday he said there was nothing in the story.

"The Nascar story was a big beat up over a one-word Reddit comment, so I don’t have much more to say,” he said.

There will be more expectation on how well Paddon goes this weekend. He won’t be able to match the pace of the WRC1 cars, but should have a good battle with Hunt and Kajetan Kajetanowicz for the WRC2 honours.

After being the face of Rally NZ since it was initially put onto the WRC schedule in 2020, Paddon says it will be nice to finally get the event underway.

“We’ve waited a long time for it to come back and to be honest, we’ve been so busy over the last few months,” Paddon said.

“The build up has gone too quick and we haven’t been able to enjoy being back here.

“I’m looking forward to being back in the car tomorrow and mellow out. Put the helmet on, put the phone away, forget about everything else and just relax and enjoy some of these awesome stages.”