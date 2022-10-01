Kalle Rovanperä in box seat to win Rally NZ as Elfyn Evans, Gus Greensmith crash

Kalle Rovanperä made his move to win this year’s Rally New Zealand on Saturday morning, taking the lead after the first two stages of the day.

The third stage of the morning was cancelled because of a spectacular crash by Gus Greensmith.

Having spent Friday cleaning the gravel off the roads for the cars behind him, it was always going to be a day of damage limitation for him.

But with a better road position on Saturday, Rovanperä went for it, showing on his 22nd birthday, the talent that has given him four WRC wins this year, to put him within touching distance of taking the title.

READ MORE:

* How NZ lost next year's WRC event and what needs to happen to get it back

* Advantage to Ott Tänak at end of first full day of Rally NZ, but only just

* WRC Rally of New Zealand: Ott Tänak sets pace in night stage, Hayden Paddon leads WRC2

* Shane van Gisbergen faces toughest challenge of glittering career at WRC's Rally NZ



On Friday the drivers had to deal with temperamental weather, Saturday it was just bad.

Ott Tänak finished Friday leading the rally, but started Saturday in second place after copping a five-second penalty, along with Rovanperä and Thierry Neuville for hybrid boost breaches.

Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz Sebastien Ogier was third after the shortened morning loop at Rally NZ.

That gave the rally lead to Evans by 4.8 seconds over Tänak.

The opening stage of the day was won by Craig Breen, not that it made up for the disappointment of going down a ditch on Friday, ending his hopes of winning this rally.

Speaking in an interview straight after finishing the stage Breen said: “my soul is still hurting.”

Everyone found trouble with grip on SS9, Puhoi 1, but no one more so than Evans, who spun, hit a bank, but was able to carry on.

However, the incident lost him the lead of the rally and caused considerable damage to the front and rear of the car.

After making it to the end of the stage, Evans surveyed the wreckage and with the radiator busted, patched it up as best he could, then gathered water from a nearby puddle to fill it up.

So with Evans out of contention everything pointed towards Rovanperä winning the rally, especially as Tänak said he had ‘no power’ in his Hyundai.

The final stage of the morning loop was cancelled.

Greensmith continued M-Sport Ford’s miserable weekend with a high speed crash, hooking his wheel into a ditch, then rolling the car multiple times.

The stage was red flagged after that, with a long delay for a toe truck to move the stricken car.

Hayden Paddon continues to dominate WRC2 and has a one minute 38 second lead over second placed Kajetan Kajetanowicz, while Shane van Gisbergen is third.