Finland's Kalle Rovanperä creates history at Rally NZ as WRC's youngest champion

Kalle Rovanperä wins not only Rally NZ but also the world championship.

Jack’s Ridge, south of Auckland, will go into record books as the place where Finland’s Kalle Rovanperä became the youngest ever World Rally Champion.

Rovanperä, who turned 22 on Saturday, cruised to victory at Rally New Zealand, for his fifth title this year, to wrap up the championship with the rounds in Spain and Japan still to go.

“Of course it means a lot,” Rovanperä said of his lifetime ambition to win be WRC champion.

“It’s the only goal in sport we’ve ever had. So you always try to reach it when you can and when you do, you’re happy.”

READ MORE:

* Kalle Rovanperä to be confirmed WRC champion on Sunday unless disaster strikes

* How NZ lost next year's WRC event and what needs to happen to get it back

* Advantage to Ott Tänak at end of first full day of Rally NZ, but only just



Rovanperä is a person who gives little away with how he’s feeling emotionally and all weekend he’s tried to keep them hidden. But with the rally behind him, he said he was feeling it more on the first full day, than when the championship was within his grasp on Sunday.

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz Finland's Kalle Rovanperä celebrates becoming World Champion by taking a shoey from Sebastien Ogier.

“I was having a bit more nerves Friday than today, for sure,” he said.

“It was tricky, we had to push hard to stay in the fight and today we could just enjoy it.”

Sunday was an incredibly short day with only four stages and just 31.1km of action and with Rovanperä beginning the day with a 29-second advantage over Sebastien Ogier and a 46-second gap to his only remain title contender, Ott Tänak, Rovanpera just needed to keep his Toyota Yaris pointing in the right direction to win the championship.

But even driving within himself Rovanpera was still able to pick up the opening stage win of the day.

Tänak, who has been in a foul mood the last two days, won the first run through Jack’s Ridge.

Alan Lee/Photosport The 13,000 spectators at Jacks Ridge enjoyed seeing the cars go over some spectacular jumps.

Three leading drivers told Stuff after the recce that they weren’t impressed with Jack’s Ridge as a stage, feeling it was too artificial.

However, after completing the stage twice, Tänak said he was impressed with it.“Normally the man-made stages are not so much fun,” he said.

“But this was a lot of fun, with all kinds of different jumps, which were built really well.

“It was a good piece of road, but at the same time quite challenging to drive.”

Craig Breen also said he enjoyed the challenge of Jack’s Ridge.

WRC Ott Tanak’s slim hopes of winning this year’s WRC championship ended on the purpose made roads at Jack’s Ridge.

"I don't know who Jack is, but I'd say his house will be worth a few pounds after today!” Breen joked.

“It was actually really, really nice. There was one huge jump that I wasn't expecting but it was really enjoyable - fair play!"

Ogier won the penultimate stage of the rally, beating Rovanperä by 0.8 seconds, so it all came down to the power stage to confirm Rovanperä’s championship status.

But there was never any real chance of Rovanpera blowing it as because of the bonus points available for the power stage he only had to be within two places of Tänak, and that was only if the Estonian finished in the top three of the stage.

As it turned out, Rovanperä won the final stage, with Tänak just behind him.

Rovanperä looks set to dominate WRC for the next decade and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he eventually surpasses Ogier’s eight championships. That’s how good he is.

He is already a sporting icon in Finland and a superstar in Europe, so it will always be remembered there that he won his first WRC title in New Zealand.

Second was Ogier 34.6 seconds behind, and Tänak took the bottom step on the podium, trailing by a further 13.9 seconds.

It had been a rally of attrition in the tough weather conditions and crashes involving Gus Greensmith, Takamoto Katsuta and Elfyn Evans meant there were only seven WRC1 cars still running on Sunday and one of those was the non-professional driver Lorenzo Bertelli.

But even so, the 13,000 spectators who braved yet more showers enjoyed seeing history being made and no doubt hope it won’t be too long before the WRC is back in New Zealand.

Hayden Paddon finished sixth overall, ahead of Bertelli, and comfortably won the WRC2 category, while Shane van Gisbergen came third in WRC2 and ninth overall.

Van Gisbergen will have to quickly get used to being in a car on his own again and quickly turn his attentions to the Bathurst 1000, which takes place next weekend.