Richie Stanaway makes return from wilderness at Bathurst, but what does future hold?

Richie Stanaway walked away from motorsport after the 2019 season, but is stepping back at Supercars’ biggest event.

Richie Stanaway is back at the Bathurst 1000 again this week, something that looked unlikely to ever happen again.

When the Tauranga-born Stanaway walked away from Supercars and motorsport in 2019 at the tender age of 27, it didn’t seem quite right.

There was never any doubt about his natural ability. He’d won the German Formula 3 Championship in 2011, won races for Aston Martin in the World Endurance Championship and competed in GP2 in 2015, but he had grown disillusioned with racing in Europe and couldn’t see a pathway into Formula One as drivers with millions of dollars of backing were able to buy their way ahead of him.

So he went to Supercars. Initially a co-driver for Chris Pither with Super Black Racing at the 20016 Bathurst 1000 and then for Cam Waters at PRA the following year, he moved into a full-time driver role with the same team, rebranded as Tickford.

But this was followed by frustrating seasons with Tickford in 2018 and then GRM the following year and at the end of that season, where he was bizarrely suspended by the team for not turning up to a merchandise signing session, he quit the sport.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Cameron Waters and Richie Stanaway teame up in 2017 to win the Sandown 500.

And that was it. Stanaway disappeared off the radar. There wasn’t any Bathurst co-driver call-ups or appearances at other motor racing events.

He says he’s been working for a private business, without going into any details of what that is.

But from out of nowhere last year it was announced he’d team up with Kiwi motorsport legend Greg Murphy as a wildcard entrant for the 2021 Bathurst 1000.

Those reading the story probably needed to check the date wasn’t April 1.

However, these plans were scuppered by the New Zealand border situation due to Covid-19 and the inability to get an MIQ spot for their return home.

But all was not lost, with the decision made to shelve the idea for a year.

So here we are, at Bathurst for the 2022, with Stanaway set to make his first appearance at the great race in three years.

“It feels great to be back,” Stanaway said, with a smile on his face.

Ker Robertson/Getty Images Richie Stanaway had a successful time racing for Aston Martin Racing Vantage before moving back to New Zealand.

“It is quite a surreal feeling, because I haven’t been racing and then to show up here at the biggest one. That’s not a common experience.”

Stanaway and Murphy have been doing testing for their return to the Bathurst 1000, including last week’s session at Winton.

When asked if he feels like he’s prepared enough for it, Stanaway smiles again and says: “I guess we’ll find out on Sunday night.”

Stanaway will be the main driver for car No 51, with Murphy acting as co-driver. That means it will be Stanaway driving in Friday’s qualifying session and doing most of the 161 laps on Sunday, although no one ever knows what dramas the 1000km race will throw up.

Stanaway said teaming up with Murphy was a key factor in his return to the sport and he would have been less inclined to do it with some random Australian driver. For Murphy, part of the reason to race at Bathurst again for the first time since 2014 was to entice Stanaway back into a car.

“It was a good opportunity really,” Stanaway said of his return.

“A good team, a good co-driver, good sponsor, it was all too good of an opportunity to say no.

Is driving a Supercar like riding a bike for Stanaway?

“Yes and no,” he said.

“It’s a pretty close field. Everyone in this field is driving the car pretty good. So it’s difficult to have time off and then get back to that level.

“So we’ll have to wait and see how we go, I’m not sure myself.”

Stanaway regards a top 10 finish on Sunday as a success, but such can be the chaotic nature of the Bathurst 1000, any of the 28 cars has a chance of winning.

It’s not always the quickest car which ends up conquering Mt Panorama and only four times in the last 20 years has the eventual winner of the Supercars championship also won the Bathurst 1000, with the last being Scott McLaughlin in 2019.

However it goes for Stanaway this weekend, the big question is whether his return is a one-off, or a real return to motorsport.

“I still don’t know the answer to that question,” he said.

“It’s a good question, but I don’t know the answer to it.”

Will he be any clearer to knowing what the answer to that will be on Sunday night?

“I think that is what this whole situation is about really.”