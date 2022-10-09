Ball put back in New Zealand's court over whether WRC will come back again

Harry Bates going over one of the big jumps at the Jack’s Ridge stage last Sunday.

WRC Promoter have put the ball back in New Zealand’s court to determine what happens next for Rally New Zealand.

Despite the issues with the weather, the Rally NZ’s return as a WRC event was deemed a great success, with big crowds braving the conditions and the initial scepticism from the top drivers about the Jack’s Ridge stage turning into unanimous enthusiasm about it once they completed it.

As has been previously reported by Stuff, whether the WRC return to New Zealand in future years will largely depend on financial support from the Government.

It’s already been confirmed that the WRC won’t be back next year, but could return in 2024.

READ MORE:

* Hayden Paddon's Rally NZ second tier success leaves a big 'what if' question

* Finland's Kalle Rovanperä creates history at Rally NZ as WRC's youngest champion

* Kalle Rovanperä to be confirmed WRC champion on Sunday unless disaster strikes



While Government support, which was non-existent this year, is crucial, other changes are needed, which includes less of a reliance on volunteers.

“These are complicated, significant events,” WRC Promoter event director Simon Larkin said.

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz The crowds came out to watch Rally NZ, but that’s not going to be enough to secure the rally’s future.

“While it’s extremely admirable that this remains a volunteer driven event and it’s amazing the time and commitment people have put in, which shows the passion for this sport in New Zealand, Peter Johnson (Rally NZ chairman) would agree that it requires a bit more full-time staff and having the resources to have full-time staff, to evolve it.

“This isn’t necessarily about having the same event cookie cut from year to year, an event needs to change and grow and it needs to be resourced that way.

“Auckland Unlimited have given amazing support to this event, but this is an event for all of New Zealand and every New Zealander.

“Like in many major events, not just WRC, there is a role for governments, because we do know there’s a direct economic benefit for the economy and that brings in visitors, room nights and there is taxes paid on that.

“It would be great to see some support from central government on this.”

In a press release on the eve of Rally NZ, it was stated the WRC could come to New Zealand every other year.

WRC WRC Promoter event director Simon Larkin wants to find a structure to make Rally NZ work as a WRC event in future years.

But Larkin points out that this isn’t so that it can alternate years with Rally Australia, but because that’s what those behind Rally NZ have asked for.

“There is significant competition for these slots,” he said.

“PJ (Johnson), Auckland Unlimited and indeed central government admit that there’s probably not the ability to run this event yearly.

“But let’s fit a structure so it might come back every two or three years and let’s come up with a strategy from Government, Auckland Unlimited and commercial partners to fix that and then PJ and his organisation can be resourced accordingly, knowing what the future is, not this hanging on from year to year.”

If it was down to which 14 countries were prepared to offer the most money to secure a spot on the WRC calendar, there wouldn’t be much chance of Rally NZ getting on it.

However, Larkin says they’re not driven solely by money, but also going to places which produce spectacular rallies, a box New Zealand certainly ticks.

“If we have 14 slots on our calendar, we want that to be 14 unique stories,” he said.

“If someone sees a few seconds of footage, we want them to instantly say that’s Rally Sweden, that’s Rally Monte Carlo or that’s Rally NZ.

“We’re not a stadium sport, we have the ability to have an unbelievably diverse look, feel and sporting challenge to each of our events and that’s our No 1 priority.

“Finance will always be a factor, but it’s not a determining factor, because we want to have the best events in our championship and it’s inevitable that when you are having an event of this scale and complexity we want them to be well resourced, have the best staff, great marketing, activations and great locations, infrastructure, be safe and driving towards being environmentally sustainable.”