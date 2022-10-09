The Bathurst 1000 that never happened for Andre Heimgartner

Andre Heimgartner wasn’t able to get in his car at this year’s Bathurst 1000.

The 2022 Bathurst 1000 will be the race that never was for New Zealand’s Andre Heimgartner.

The 27-year-old, who went into this weekend lying eighth in the Supercars championship, didn’t get behind the wheel at Mount Panorama, with his Holden Commodore taken out by a big crash when co-driver Dale Wood was driving.

It happened after just a handful of laps had been completed and as Wood was given the nod to start in car No 8, Heimgartner never got the opportunity to jump in the seat.

“It’s just disappointing,” Heimgartner said from his pit garage.

“Obviously, it’s a big race, lots of points and it hurts your championship.

“Everyone put so much effort into this and we don’t get anything back from it.”

For any Supercars driver, Bathurst is the big one, they spend all year building towards it, sponsors come on board all season just for the promotion Bathurst gives them and the mechanics tirelessly work through the night at Mt Panorama to get the cars in the best possible shape and when it all comes to an end so quickly, it’s devastating for Heimgartner and everyone at the team.

What makes it harder to accept is that it wasn’t Wood’s fault. Zane Goddard, who is James Courtney’s co-driver, tried to pull off a crazy overtaking move at The Chase.

He locked up his wheels and went off the track, but then rejoined with the car totally out of control.

Clay Cross / photosport.nz Bad weather has impacted this year’s Bathurst 1000.

Wood and Matt Campbell, David Reynold’s co-driver, both crashed into Goddard’s car at high speed, with all three vehicles wrecked.

“It’s not good anyway, but when it’s not in your control and that happens, it’s just silly,” Heimgartner said.

Wood was in tears when he got back to the team garage and Goddard accepted it was all his fault.

“It's super s.. on my part,” Goddard told motorsport.com.

It’s not really acceptable. I'm pissed off at myself.

“I owe the team a big apology, I owe Dave (Reynolds) a big apology, Dave and his team, all their teams.

“It's completely my fault. Once I was on the grass there was nothing I could do. It's just a shame that I pinched it. It's my bad.”

Greg Murphy, who saw the incident while in his car, described Goddard’s overtaking manoeuvre ‘madness.’

This is the second time Heimgartner wasn’t able to turn a wheel at the Bathurst 1000. In 2015 when partnering Ant Pedersen, his Kiwi co-driver crashed their car on lap 35.

For Heimgartner, he wasn’t sure if he’d continue to hang around watch the rest of the race, or head home.

But he is worried about the state of his car and whether it can be sorted in time for the Gold Coast 500 later this month.

“It will be pretty bad. Hopefully it’s repairable and we go from there,” he said.

“When I don’t get to drive or do anything, it’s pretty s…, I’m at a bit of a loss now I guess.”