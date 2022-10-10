Greg Murphy rules out racing at Bathurst 1000 again, Richie Stanaway not sure

Richie Stanaway and Greg Murphy came 11th at the Bathurst 1000.

Greg Murphy says he’s done with Supercars, while Richie Stanaway still doesn’t know what the future holds for him.

The Kiwi duo teamed up to race as a wildcard entrant for this year’s Bathurst 1000, both persuaded by Peter Adderton, the founder of Australian mobile network Boost Mobile to make their comebacks.

They ended up finishing 11th at Mount Panorama, astounding those who thought they’d be down the back or not even finish the race.

But all week they were up with the front-runners, with Stanaway qualifying the car fourth on the starting grid.

In the end, there was mixed feelings inside the team about finishing 11th.

“It’s all a bit surreal. It was a funny old day, but how can we disappointed?” Murphy said.

Clay Cross / photosport.nz Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway both came out of retirement to compete at this year’s Bathurst 1000.

“Actually, it’s easy to be disappointed because when all of a sudden, when you’re competing, you want more.

“There are lots of things during the day that add up to making a difference, but it doesn’t matter.”

There were a couple of crucial moments for car No 51 during the race and they were briefly in the lead.

However, when a safety car came out early on, the decision was made to keep Murphy on the track when most others came into the pits.

Also, they were caught out by double stacking as they were sharing a pit boom with Craig Lowndes and their car came in just after the veteran’s.

“There were a bunch of things that could have contributed to a different outcome,” Murphy said.

“But then how many other people could give you a list of things that happened during the race?

“Every car in the field had something to say that might have changed their day.”

Murphy made his Supercars return after an eight-year absence to team up with Stanaway for this Bathurst 1000. While it was a great experience, he said he won’t be doing it again.

“No, definitely not,” he said emphatically.

Stanaway was one of the most impressive drivers over the weekend, but he said he’s still not sure if he wants to make his return to motorsport a more permanent thing.

"I don’t know really, I’m not sure,” Stanaway said.

Sunday’s race was one where the cards didn’t really fall in their favour and Stanaway had hoped for better than finishing 11th.

“I’m not sure what to think about it really,” he said.

“I ran a lot of the race on my own and was waiting for a safety car to get some track position back.

“We had pretty much everything that could go wrong I should imagine, in terms of losing the track position. But I guess it was a decent recovery.”

But while there was some disappointment from Murphy and Stanaway, Adderton was delighted with how the weekend went.

“I could not be happier, we started on the second row of the grid and the guys finished just outside the top 10,” Adderton said.

“These are guys who haven’t been here for years and they were racing against guys who do this every week.

“They came in and killed it in a car that wasn’t as good as everyone else’s car.

“Let’s face it, it was a wildcard, so it was always going to be a wild car. The boys did a phenomenal job considering what we had. They met my expectations and bettered them.”

Adderton said the reason why he backed this project was because he believed in Stanaway and wanted to show him there was still a career for him in motorsport.

“I knew that to get Richie back in a car it would take someone like Greg to say yes, to come in as a mentor to help him,” he said.

“It was hard to get them to do it, but once they committed, they were really focussed.”

Adderton believes other teams would have taken notice of Stanaway’s Bathurst exploits and he hopes the 30-year-old does decide to give this another shot.

“He’s way too much of a talent,” Adderton said.

“He’s running out there with guys who are racing full-time, beating them, going faster than them, or at least matching them, in a car that’s not as good as theirs. With not the same engineering group or team. So I’m super happy with the whole thing.”